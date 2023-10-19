Fire is the enemy of every spider. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll be tasked many times with putting out fires. It’s not clear how to put out fires, so in this guide, I’ll teach you how to put out fires in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How to Extinguish Fires

Whether you’re in a main mission, side mission, or street activity, putting out fires is not explained in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Everything else is explained extremely well, but putting out fires is oddly something that can be challenging if you don’t know what to do.

To extinguish fires in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, all you need to do is shoot webs at the flames. Hold down L2 so aim your webs and press R2 to shoot a web. Aim for a fire and shoot a web at it to put it out.

Though your web shooter crosshair won’t lock on to the fire, if you’re shooting your webs at a spot where a fire is coming out of a building, then you should be able to put it out. You can press R2 without aiming with L2 to aimlessly shoot webs. While this is great for combat, I highly recommend aiming to extinguish fires as it’s a lot easier.

While I usually recommend taking out the enemies first before worrying about fires, if you encounter a time-gated fire activity, you should take a moment to aim at the fires and shoot webs to put them out. It can be hard to find an opening, but it’ll pay off once you don’t need to worry about extinguishing fires and instead can focus on the enemies.

And that is how you extinguish fires in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Now that you know how to do it, you’ll always remember. Future fire activities you encounter will be easy. As a final note, I’m pretty sure shooting webs to extinguish fires only works in putting out fire activities, but it’s worth a shot even when you’re not in those activities!