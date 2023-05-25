Who Voices Kraven in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Answered

Image: Insomniac Games

In the second trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the long-awaited numerical sequel to the 2018’s megahit and a direct sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, fans were able to finally take a look at the visual of Kraven the Hunter, who will be one of the game’s main villains, together with Venom. But who will play him? Now, here’s who voices Kraven the Hunter in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Who Plays Kraven in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Answered

On May 24th, a few hours after Insomniac Games revealed the new trailer for the game, as well as 10 minutes of gameplay starring both Peter (now donning the Symbiote black suit) and Miles, known voice actor Jim Pirri revealed that he will be portraying Kraven in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Related: When Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release?

Among his many works, Pirri is known for voicing Birgir in God of War Ragnarok, Captain Benjamin Mathius in the 2023 Remake of Dead Space, as well as Regis Lucis Caelum in the English localization of Final Fantasy XV.

If you haven’t already, you can check out his performance as Kraven in the trailer below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All Confirmed Voice Actors

Apart from Jim Pirri as Kraven, the confirmed names to be featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are Yuri Lowenthal as Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter as Spider-Man (Miles Morales), and Tony Todd as Venon.

Although no official statement was given about her presence in the upcoming game, it is very likely that Laura Bailey will also be returning as Mary Jane Watson. Taking into account the names featured in the monitor shown to Kraven in the trailer above, it is also highly likely that Tara Platt will be reprising her role as Yuri Watanabe, now under the moniker of Wraith, in the upcoming game.

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023