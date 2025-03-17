‘I Often Get Asked for Sex Advice’: Spider-Man Star Jacob Batalon On Being The ‘CEO of Sex’

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are familiar with Jacob Batalon as the endearing Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend in the “Spider-Man” series. However, outside of his superhero adventures, Batalon has also gained a unique reputation in the meme world as the “CEO of Sex.” In a recent interview with ScreenRant, he opened up about this unexpected title and shared details about his latest project, Novocaine.

When asked how he feels about being called the “CEO of Sex,” Batalon responded, “It’s an honor. I feel like people come to me for sex advice all the time. Honestly, not sure it kind of seems like it was like an ironic thing? But also, I’m not going to turn it down. Also, my fiancée was just like very much intrigued by it.” His straightforward remarks show not only his amusement but also a sense of pride in this playful nickname, which originated from the meme community where absurdity is celebrated.

It’s worth noting that Batalon is not actually a CEO; the title is purely a humorous invention by internet users, often used in a joking manner. Some versions of the meme even playfully suggest fictional sequels like “Sex 2,” highlighting the creativity and silliness that thrive online.

In Novocaine, which Batalon is currently promoting, he plays Roscoe Dixon, a gaming friend to the film’s main character, Nathan “Novocain” Caine. “This role again sees me as the friend character, but I enjoy these types of roles,” Batalon said, making it clear that he doesn’t feel limited by these kinds of parts. He has also taken on the role of an unconventional lead in Reginald the Vampire, demonstrating his ability to play a variety of characters beyond just the sidekick role.

As the MCU continues to grow, fans have been speculating about the future of Batalon’s character. Many are curious if Ned Leeds might transform into the Hobgoblin, a notorious villain from Spider-Man’s comic book history. This speculation has gained momentum after the multiverse events in No Way Home, which have opened up new possibilities for the franchise.

When questioned about the rumors of a potential Hobgoblin storyline, Batalon has kept his answers vague. However, he has shown interest in exploring such a direction. “There’s been a lot of talk, and I’d be interested to see where things go,” he hinted in another interview. Despite the ongoing rumors, nothing has been officially confirmed, leaving fans excited to see what the future holds for the MCU.

Source: ScreenRant/YouTube, Complex

