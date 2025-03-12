Sydney Sweeney Fuels Breakup Speculation with Fiancé Jonathan Davino Following Solo Hotel Stay

Sydney Sweeney, the 27-year-old actress known for her role in Euphoria, is reportedly living separately from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, 41, sparking rumors about their relationship. According to TMZ, Sweeney has been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February without Davino, which has led to questions about the couple’s current situation.

Sources told TMZ that Sweeney has been seen at the hotel with friends and a bodyguard, but Davino has not been present during her recent outings. This is especially notable because Sweeney owns two homes in the Los Angeles area: a $3 million Tudor-style house in Westwood and a $6.2 million fixer-upper in Bel Air. The Bel Air property reportedly requires significant work, which might explain why she isn’t staying there at the moment.

The last time Sweeney and Davino were seen together in public was on January 20, just before Sweeney traveled to New Jersey to film the thriller The Housemaid. After filming wrapped, she began her extended stay at the hotel, fueling further speculation about their relationship.

Earlier this week, Sweeney attended the Miu Miu fall 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week alone, which added to the rumors about her and Davino’s relationship status. Davino was not with her in Paris, which caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Armani beauty

Sweeney and Davino have kept their relationship relatively private since they started dating in 2018. Although they got engaged in 2022, they have not yet set a wedding date. Reports suggest they postponed their wedding, originally planned for May, due to their busy schedules. An insider told TMZ that there is “no new date in sight” for their marriage.

In a past interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney emphasized the importance of keeping her personal life private: “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me.”

Sweeney’s career is thriving, with several projects in the works, including the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria and a biopic about boxer Christy Martin. According to IMDb, she has six projects currently in development, which may explain why she’s focusing on her work and spending time apart from Davino.

Representatives for Sweeney have not commented on the rumors about her relationship with Davino. As fans continue to speculate, it’s unclear whether the couple will reconcile or if this time apart signals a more significant change in their relationship.

Sources: Glamour UK, IMDB, TMZ

