Trump accused China of election interference last week. Now he’s playing down his claim: ‘I think China is maybe a little bit different today’

President Trump is shifting his tone regarding China and its alleged involvement in United States elections, opting to play down his earlier, more aggressive accusations. While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on July 21, the president remarked that the relationship between the two nations is “not a one-way street.”

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During a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump noted that he plans to discuss these issues with Chinese officials, adding, “I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then.” This comment stands in stark contrast to the dire warnings he issued just last week when he had accused China of carrying out what he described as the largest compromise of election data in history.

He claimed that China acquired 220 million voter files, which contain sensitive information like names and party affiliations. At that time, he explicitly stated that the intelligence community had failed to sound the alarm on this activity, even suggesting a cover-up occurred. He went so far as to call for investigations into the intelligence agencies, the FBI, and the Department of Justice, suggesting that those involved should be fired or face criminal charges.

The president now seems to be taking a more measured approach

When asked about his prior claims, he told reporters, “But look, they do things and we do things to them. I’ll be honest, we do things to them, too. It’s not a one-way street. But we’ll be talking to them.” This pivot arrives ahead of a significant diplomatic event, as Trump is scheduled to host Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit at the White House in September.

President Trump downplayed the likelihood he would order retaliation against China over his unfounded allegations that Beijing illegally compromised American election data. https://t.co/PnN1X3kakN — Bloomberg (@business) July 21, 2026

The two leaders previously met in China for an elaborate state visit in May, where both sides spoke of a reset in relations. Despite that, the two nations remain in a delicate truce following a trade war that began early in Trump’s second term.

The initial accusations from the president were met with immediate pushback from multiple fronts. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian dismissed the claims entirely last week, stating that the allegations are “entirely fabricated and aimed at vilifying China.” He added that the country has “no interest in interfering in U.S. elections and has never done so.”

Meanwhile, experts and lawmakers in the United States pointed out that the information Trump described as being stolen, i.e., voter rolls, is often publicly available for purchase and does not equate to the actual manipulation of election results.

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