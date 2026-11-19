A woman says that after her ‘golden child’ sister broke her Beats out of jealousy, she used camera footage to get her sister grounded

A post on the pettyrevenge subreddit recently kicked off a conversation on appropriate levels of revenge after a Redditor shared how a pair of broken headphones eventually resulted in their sister being moved to a strict private school. The Reddit user, bada**b**ch10102, shared that this incident happened back when they were both teens, and it all began when her sister, whom she described as her mother’s “golden child,” intentionally broke “my expensive beats headphones due to her jealousy.

The user, now 25, says that when she was 19, she lived with her mother and sister to stay close to her job, while she saved for her own place. She wrote that her Beats were a special birthday gift from her grandmother, but one day she came back from work to find them “snapped in half with the speaker parts ripped out.” The Redditor said that she kept a camera in her room to protect her belongings, and the footage confirmed that her sister broke the headphones.

“This was because the day prior I told her she couldn’t use them. Then she went to our mother and complained that she didn’t have money, and that it wasn’t fair that I have a pair and she doesn’t,” the Redditor wrote. She said that her mother had initially told the user to hand them over, and when the user refused, the mother basically warned her that something might happen to them.

She wrote that she first confronted her mother with the video evidence, but her mother tried to brush it off. So, she responded, “I could go to the police and press charges for damage and theft. She’s 17 and can be charged as an adult.” The Redditor noted that her mother “begged and pleaded” with the Redditor not to press charges and then paid for the headphones in lieu of punishing the user’s sister.

The user then escalated things by revealing her sister’s secret stash of alcohol, cigarettes, and Plan B in her room. The user claimed that she moved these items into her sister’s sock drawer and then tipped their mother off. According to the post, when the mother found the items, she grounded the sister for two months, pulled her from public school, and sent her to a strict private Christian academy.

The Cleveland Clinic describes golden child syndrome as a dynamic in which parents treat one child as perfect and exempt them from accountability. This often leads to the child lacking responsibility and struggling with empathy. Psychologist Kate Eshleman notes that this environment can cause significant conflict between siblings.

Reddit was pretty stunned by the original poster’s version of events, with one pointing out that the mother’s actions strayed from “the 10 commandments.” Considering the sister’s alleged behavior regarding the Redditor’s property, a majority of the comments praised the Redditor for her revenge, with one user stating, “I bow down to thee!” Another user noted, “This wasn’t petty revenge this is what I’d call nuclear revenge with a big mushroom cloud forming over your sister’s bedroom!”

There was, however, some pushback, with one user saying the Redditor went too far by targeting her sister’s contraception. However, these kinds of comments were in the minority, while others left comments like, “This is beautiful. Chef’s kiss.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the Redditor’s family’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from their Reddit post/video.

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