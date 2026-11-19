President Donald Trump has stood by his plan to sit down with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the same time. In a Fox News interview, he argued that the two men already operate as partners and that the United States should deal with them directly.

Trump said China and Russia once stood on opposite sides. He told the network that their current closeness was something that never should have developed.

“Because they work together, they have a relationship. The relationship should have never been allowed to happen,” Trump said. “They were natural enemies,” he added.

Trump placed responsibility for the closer ties on former President Barack Obama. He said Obama’s approach, especially on energy, pushed the two countries together long before the Biden years.

FOX NEWS: Why is it an advantage to meet with Xi and Putin at the same time?



TRUMP: Because they work together. They have a relationship. The relationship should've never been allowed to happen. They were natural enemies. But because of Obama … pic.twitter.com/judTiffinm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026

“Because of Obama, not Biden, it was Obama before, he drove them together because of energy,” Trump said. He pointed to China’s huge population and rising need for energy resources, along with Russia’s large territory and ability to supply those resources, as the basis for their common ground.

He also recalled a long-standing piece of strategic advice. “I read all my life you’d never want to have Russia and China team up. That was like 101 in politics or in warfare,” Trump stated.

Trump claimed a positive personal standing with both leaders. “They both like Trump. Now, what happens after me? That I can’t tell you, but they are in good shape,” he said. Earlier reports also described Trump’s proposed China-Russia alliance.

The idea of a joint meeting is connected to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering. Trump wants nuclear arms control on the agenda and is seeking an agreement that would bring China into talks with the United States and Russia. Beijing has shown little interest in joining those negotiations, Reuters reported.

The fighting in Ukraine is another major topic surrounding any such engagement. Trump’s representatives have been pursuing an end to the conflict, and talks with European officials have covered security guarantees for Ukraine as well as plans to rebuild its economy once the war ends.

According to the Associated Press, the Xi-Putin partnership rests on overlapping strategic and economic goals. That partnership has grown stronger, including through Chinese economic backing for Russia after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Xi has called Putin “my old friend,” and Putin has called Xi his “dear friend.” Wide gaps remain between the three countries on Ukraine, nuclear weapons, trade, and other issues, which has kept expectations for any major agreements low.

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