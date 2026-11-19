President Donald Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that the United States makes a lot of money from the Ukraine war because European countries buy American equipment at full price with no discounts. He spoke during an extended Asia trip that has him in China for high-level meetings.

Trump said the war does not affect the US. He explained that the country sells equipment to the European Union and that the buyers then decide how to use it. He also stated that the United States has the best equipment in the world and that someone has to use it.

According to The Mirror, he went on to say, “In fact, I guess you could say, you know, we get full price. We don’t give discounts. And so you could say we make a lot of money with that. I don’t care. I don’t want that.” Trump described the overall situation as a shame and said it is so sad.

Three-way meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin scheduled for Thursday

The remarks came as Trump prepared for a three-way summit on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The gathering is expected to address the war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran, and frameworks for nuclear weapons control.

Trump on Russia's war on Ukraine: "It doesn't affect us. In fact, I guess you could say, we make a lot of money." pic.twitter.com/zkx5Zgc6oH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026

It is set to take place after a morning session with leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit and is viewed as a highlight of the trip that began Tuesday in the Philippines.

Trump plans to hold a private one-on-one meeting with Xi right before the three-way talks. Officials described this as their third significant encounter this year.

He is also scheduled for a separate session with Putin, which would be the first time the two leaders have met for discussions since their Alaska negotiations last year that ended without an agreement to de-escalate the war. Past claims have also been questioned, including Trump’s disputed claim of a ceasefire.

Trump said he gets along with both men even though the two leaders do not get along with each other. “These two guys hate each other and they got to get along. So I get along with both. They’re very different people,” he stated. He added that the war would never have happened if he had remained president, asserting that the election was rigged and that the fighting began three or four months after he left office.

He continued by saying that bad things and stupid things were said. “And now you have probably two million people, mostly soldiers, are dead. And if I could stop that, you know, it doesn’t affect us,” Trump said. Reports have put the total death toll since the war began in February 2022 at 500,000.

Trump also compared the current approach to the prior administration. “Biden gave $350 billion in cash away to Ukraine. Now, with all of that, they fight great. They fight because somebody has to use the equipment,” he stated. Ukraine and European partners including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are not included in the three-way talks.

The previous nuclear arms agreement between the United States and Russia, called New START, lapsed in February. Trump has said he wants a new, improved, and modernized arrangement that brings in China. China is estimated to have more than 600 warheads, while both the United States and Russia are each thought to hold more than 5,000.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the summit could at best open the door to longer negotiations. “We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC,” he stated. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the three leaders would probably discuss the war in Ukraine, though the complete agenda had not been finalized. At the APEC events, Xi greeted Putin as “my old friend,” and Putin referred to Xi as his “dear friend.” China has given Russia economic support since the 2022 invasion after the United States and its allies placed new sanctions on Moscow.

Xi told Putin that China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms while taking a long-term view. He said the relationship has brought greater stability and certainty to a world marked by intertwined changes and turbulence.

Trump and Xi are due to meet four times this year, with their last planned encounter in December at the G20 summit being held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Europeans are concerned about a possible repeat of last year’s Anchorage talks.

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