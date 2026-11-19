A family vacation rental on Cape Cod left a Massachusetts man with a list of broken amenities and a set of checkout chores that he said bothered him more than the other problems combined. Hussien Skaiky shared the details in a TikTok video where he described the experience and reacted to a company policy change.

He said he hopes Airbnb dies a slow and painful death and that he has never been a fan of the business. In the video, he called it an open invitation for the worst form of real estate investor to grift off of people.

Skaiky explained that the Cape trip last summer confirmed his view after years of choosing hotels instead. He and another family rented a house for a week because everyone wanted to stay in a Cape house.

Airbnb set to limit guest chores soon

When they arrived, the air conditioning was not working, he claimed. The system had been set remotely, and attempts to lower the temperature for the little kids did not succeed until the hosts changed the settings so the guests could adjust it themselves.

The screens in the downstairs bedroom were damaged, so the room filled with bugs at night, he said. The pool heater was also not working, and the water was so ice cold that the kids could not use it. Other travelers have shared similar frustrations, including one group who washed dishes and took out bins themselves before the host asked for a tip.

None of those issues bothered him as much as the chore list the hosts provided, he stated. The list required guests to clean the pool, remove the bedsheets, and do the dishes. Skaiky said Airbnb operators are just above wholesalers when it comes to real estate investing. He called them “The worst of the worst, near the bottom.”

He then addressed the company’s announcement that guest chores will no longer be allowed. He described the change as a sign that the company is bleeding and that people do not want to stay in these rentals anymore because the operators are cheap and scummy and try to milk every last drop of milk from this cow. Skaiky said, “Now we need to step in,” and added that he genuinely hopes the company files for bankruptcy.

According to a recent USA Today report, Airbnb is putting new limits on the checkout chores hosts can ask guests to perform. The rules take effect on November 20, 2026, and bar hosts from requiring tasks that need significant effort or time, or that a cleaner would typically handle.

These tasks include stripping the bed, taking trash offsite, or washing and putting away dishes. Hosts also may not restrict the use of amenities listed in the advertisement or charge guests fines or penalties, since AirCover already covers property damage.

All house rules must appear on the listing before booking, and no new rules or requests can be added afterward. Airbnb said in a statement that house rules help guests understand expectations but can be confusing, onerous, and hard to manage, so the company redesigned them to make requests reasonable with no surprises.

Guests have long complained about being asked to handle chores even after paying a cleaning fee. The report noted recent attention on one host couple whose strict rules and post-checkout inspections drew criticism for focusing on issues such as misplaced pillows, moved furniture, and leftover food.

Viewers responding to the video shared mixed experiences with short-term rentals. One person pointed out that hotels never require guests to handle trash, writing, “I’ve never taken trash out at Hilton.”

Another described a beach rental that banned sand on the couches and questioned how that could be avoided, saying, “We stayed at an AirBNB at the beach, the rule was we couldn’t get sand on the couches, I literally don’t know how you can avoid getting sand on a couch at the beach???”

A third commenter explained a preference for hotels because of daily cleaning, free breakfast, and clear pricing, stating, “this is why i NEVER left hotels. I like my room cleaned daily, free breakfast and transparent pricing.”

Others pushed back. One wrote, “You get more value from AirBnb than a hotel even with the chores,” while another suggested the criticism stemmed from jealousy, adding, “Jealousy never looks good on anyone bro.”

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