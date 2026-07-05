Guests say they washed dishes and took out the bins themselves at an Airbnb. Then the host asked for a tip for the amazing stay

A guest staying at a vacation rental was surprised to get a message from the host asking for a tip of up to $100. The exchange was shared on Reddit, by user u/Gurugod123 in the r/SipsTea community.

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The host first sent a friendly message thanking the guests for their stay and pointing out some of the small extra touches in the home. But the message then shifted to asking for more money, giving rising costs as the reason. The host gave a list of suggested tip amounts, asking for $15 if the stay was just okay, and up to $100 for guests who felt they had the best possible stay.

The guest answered with a short “What?” a reply that captured the confusion many travelers feel when they get requests like this.

Guest says chores were left to them during the stay

The guest said the request for a tip felt strange given what the stay was actually like. According to the guest, the experience was far from exceptional, since they had to do several chores on their own during the visit.

The guest said they had to wash the dishes and take out the bins themselves. They also said they had to deal with damp towels and were given a laminated list of chores to complete. The guest noted that all of this came on top of the service charges and other fees they had already paid as part of the booking.

Other Reddit users quickly shared their own frustration about the situation. One user wrote, “If it’s expected, it’s not a tip.” Another user said, “Answer: I choose 0 for greedy hosts who want extra money for absolute basics.” A third user suggested, lol report this as “host is requesting money outside of the app”.”

This story comes as many consumers say they feel tired of how often they are being asked to tip. According to data from Bankrate, 41% of Americans now feel that tipping culture has gone too far, and 63% say they have had at least one bad experience with it. A 2025 survey from PR Newswire found that 66% of consumers feel stressed by digital prompts asking for a tip.

The same survey found that 64% of people have left a tip even after receiving poor service, and 45% said they only tipped extra because they didn’t want to seem cheap. This frustration is echoed in stories like a woman who built her own frozen yogurt and was then prompted to tip someone she never met.

Reddit users pointed to this guest’s story as an example of tips being asked for jobs the guest already did themselves, rather than for good service from the host. People who commented on the post said hosts asking guests to cover basic upkeep of the property blurs the line between a voluntary tip and an added fee. Similar prompts appear at mall kiosks where a worker spins a tablet to ask for a tip after a simple purchase.

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