A man says a chunk of ice hit his face as he sat in his wet American Airlines seat, and the attendant just said ‘That’s the air conditioner’

A recent TikTok and Instagram post by Justin Miller (miztermiller) about how American Airlines responded to his concern during a flight has kicked off a conversation about customer service. It has racked up tens of thousands of views since.

In his post, Miller said his flight was “textbook” until he reached his seat, which was wet and looked “like it had been left in the rain.” He wiped the seat with a wet wipe, but “as soon as I sit down, something cold and wet hits me in the face, and I realized it was a little chunk of ice,” Miller told his viewers. He said he looked up and saw ice spurting from the ceiling.

When Miller called the crew, he says the attendant just told him, “That’s the air conditioner,” and then stared at him. Miller said he asked for a solution and was told the attendant would talk to the captain. He claimed there was no follow-up, so he flagged down a second attendant and got the same reaction.

Miller said he just wanted a simple solution or acknowledgment of the issue

Miller told his viewers he wasn’t looking for an upgrade or freebies, just some acknowledgment or a simple fix like a towel to block the ice. “The thing that I had a problem with was their complete lack of any solution at all,” he said. He claimed he was hit with ice and water for the next hour, and that his post-flight complaint to the airline resulted in a generic automated response. On Instagram, one commenter explained that the ice is likely the result of condensation buildup, the same issue that can cause regular air conditioners to freeze up.

According to Aire Serv, air conditioners can freeze when condensation builds up on coils or refrigerant lines, often due to poor airflow or mechanical issues. Cabin condensation has rattled passengers before, like one Frontier flyer who watched fog fill the cabin after hours of delays.

Many users were shocked by how the crew handled it. One user who works in customer service described Miller’s story as “an example of how not to treat your customer!” A former hospitality manager wrote that “this scene is painful to imagine.” Others said Miller should have been more assertive, with one TikTok user writing, “This is the moment to not be chill at all my friend. This is so disrespectful.”

Miller said the lack of communication made him feel “crazy.” In his video, he said, “I’m essentially being gaslit by American Airlines into thinking that this is normal behavior.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify American Airlines’ side of the story, as this account originates solely from Miller’s TikTok and Instagram posts.

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