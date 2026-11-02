An 18-year-old didn’t come home from a night out in Leicestershire, and two days later police found his body and called his death ‘unexplained’

The body of 18-year-old James Corlett was found in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, on Oct. 31, ending a search that began after he failed to return from a night out. Leicestershire Police said the death is being treated as unexplained while officers work to establish what happened.

As reported by LADbible, James left home on the evening of Oct. 29 for a night out in the town. When he did not return, Derbyshire Police began a missing person inquiry.

The case was transferred to Leicestershire Police on Oct. 31 after information suggested James remained in the Ashby area. His body was found in the town later that day.

His dad asked people to remember him through a poem

James’ father, Alan, shared a post thanking everyone who helped look for his son. “Thank you to everyone for all your help searching for our son James,” he wrote, adding his thanks for the kind thoughts and words of support as the family comes to terms with what happened.

James Corlett was just 18 and his family believe his phone was stolen…

It is to be hoped that @leicspolice will make a full & thorough investigation into his “unexplained” death. Anyone with any info should contact the police immediately please.

Thoughts with his family &… https://t.co/F2sanBQsaD — Anna Soubry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺🖤🤍 (@Anna_Soubry) October 31, 2026

Alan described his son as an incredible human, compassionate and empathetic, who did things his own way. “We are numb and utterly devastated to know he won’t be here,” he said. He added that he and James loved, read, and discussed Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If,” and encouraged people to read it and think of James.

Samantha Niblett, the MP for South Derbyshire, asked for kindness and privacy for the family. “I am so very sad to read an update from James’ dad,” she wrote, urging anyone posting online to offer “kind words and consideration, no speculation.” She also thanked those who rallied together to search for James.

Large community searches do not always end the way families hope, as when a missing magician was found dead in a national park after a multi-day search. Leicestershire Police confirmed the discovery of James’ body in a statement and said his family have been informed and are being supported by officers. “The death is currently being treated as unexplained,” the statement read, adding that further enquiries continue to be carried out.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy