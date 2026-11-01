A shopper thought she heard balloons popping inside a California Spirit Halloween, but it was a shooting that left a woman dead and six hurt

A shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California, has left one woman dead and six others injured. The shooting occurred at the Solano Town Center on Friday, Oct. 30, at 8:30 PM. According to CNN, Fairfield police announced that the woman killed was 31-year-old Constance Hages. Family members say she was pregnant, though that has not yet been confirmed by the Solano County coroner.

The incident unfolded on the eve of Halloween as many shoppers were inside the mall. PEOPLE reported that police are still working to identify the suspect. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence, and the FBI Sacramento field office has deployed its evidence response team to assist the Fairfield Police Department.

CNN reported that the Fairfield Police Department shared a preliminary finding in an update on Facebook. “Based on preliminary information obtained during the investigation, the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect inside the Spirit Halloween store,” police wrote.

Six others were wounded, three of them critically

The outlet reported that three of the injured, aged 16, 19, and 32, remain in critical condition. A 23-year-old man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Two other victims, a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, were treated for their wounds and have since been released from the hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred inside the Solano Town Center at the Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield,” a Spirit Halloween spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this heartbreaking incident. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this event.”

One person was killed and six others injured after a shooting inside a shopping mall at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California on Friday night, police said. https://t.co/RdZ0iZdlWx pic.twitter.com/S059uOgrk7 — CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2026

The Fairfield store will reportedly remain closed until further notice, and the Solano Town Center canceled its planned Mall-O-Ween trick-or-treating event following the shooting. The shopping center remained open for regular business hours on Saturday. Elsewhere this week, a 15-year-old was shot dead on his way to school in the Bronx.

Witnesses described the chaos as the shooting broke out. One witness who spoke with KRON 4 said she was shopping for costumes with her sister and a friend when the gunfire started. She initially thought the sounds were balloons popping before realizing what was happening.

Footage shows the panic inside the California Spirit Halloween store where a shooting left one dead and six others injured on Friday. https://t.co/zA74sVsBJP pic.twitter.com/riqnhctM0M — California Post (@californiapost) October 31, 2026

“It sounded like 10 gunshots go off at least, and then after when I started recording, like, two more went off and that was it, and everyone was running, they were like … they were yelling like they’re shooting,” the witness told KRON 4.

Fairfield Mayor Richard Vaccaro told KRON 4, “My deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families and everyone that was impacted at the Solano Town Center. You know, Fairfield’s greatest strength is how we take care of each other, you know, and I urge everyone in our community to support one another, especially now during such a critical time.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, and no arrests have been made at this time.

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