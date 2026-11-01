Martha Stewart posted a photo of herself in dirt and tattered clothes holding an ‘I am hungry help me’ sign to sell QVC candles

Martha Stewart deleted an Instagram post showing her in a Halloween costume that depicted her as a “hungry” poor person, as reported by TMZ. The image was part of a carousel post promoting her QVC candles, and many users grabbed screenshots before it was taken down.

The photo showed Stewart in tattered clothes with dirt smeared across her face, holding a clipboard that read, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!” She included it alongside images of her QVC candles, with a caption stating, “My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!”

Screenshots of the deleted post soon made their way to Reddit, where users described the costume as “out of touch,” “offensive,” and “gross.” Many pointed to the contrast between Stewart’s wealth and the struggles depicted in her outfit.

Reddit users did not find the joke funny

One Reddit user commented, “Why?? She’s in a position to help, not hurt like this. I don’t get it, and I’m shocked by it, TBH.” Others wrote, “So… how’s this funny, Martha? What’s the joke?” and “She has the creative team and budget to create any amazing costume she wants and this is what she chooses?? Horrible!”

Disgusting. Martha Stewart, who has $400 million and owns three massive homes, dresses as “homeless person” for Halloween. She should be ashamed



then she have deleted the post after the backlash pic.twitter.com/xqKCQsgIp0 — LPC (@landpalestine) November 1, 2026

The backlash grew when critics pointed to Stewart’s estimated net worth of around $400 million, arguing that making light of hunger and poverty was particularly insensitive coming from someone in her financial position. A ‘Mormon Wives’ star also deleted a Halloween post this weekend after backlash over her JFK assassination Halloween costume.

Stewart, who is 85, built an empire around cooking, entertaining, and home decor through her magazines, cookbooks, and television shows. In recent years, she has enjoyed a pop culture resurgence through her friendship with Snoop Dogg, her Netflix documentary, and her active social media presence.

Stewart has long been known for elaborate Halloween costumes, which are usually among the most talked-about celebrity looks of the season. Her representatives have not responded to requests for comment on the deleted post.

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