A ‘Mormon Wives’ star dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit from the day JFK was shot and lip-synced ‘Don’t marry the president’

McCall DaPron has deleted a family Halloween post after receiving backlash for recreating the Kennedy family on the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated. As first highlighted by TMZ, the star of the upcoming “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” shared pictures of her husband and children dressed as the former president, Jackie Kennedy, and their kids.

McCall initially posted the family photos on Instagram on Oct. 29, with herself dressed as Jackie and her husband, Kirk DaPron, as the former president. She wore a pink skirt suit inspired by the outfit Jackie wore on Nov. 22, 1963, when her husband was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Their 8-year-old daughter dressed as Caroline Kennedy, and their 2-year-old son portrayed John F. Kennedy Jr. Their two other children completed the look as Secret Service agents.

Plenty of people online were not on board with the costumes

McCall, a 36-year-old content creator, is set to join the Hulu franchise, whose original series was renewed for 20 new episodes. She captioned the now-deleted post, “Happy Halloween. The Kennedys.”

‘Mormon Wives’ star slammed for posing with her kids in JFK assassination Halloween 2026 costume https://t.co/YGhHRF1KHO pic.twitter.com/D3cjKUAEtV — Page Six (@PageSix) October 31, 2026

The post also included a clip in which she mouthed along to a voiceover from Natalie Portman’s portrayal of the former first lady in the movie “Jackie,” where the character says, “Don’t marry the president.” The costumes quickly attracted criticism, with social media users questioning the decision to recreate the clothing worn during such a devastating moment in American history.

One commenter on Instagram called it “Appallingly distasteful.” Another user wrote, “[You’re] dressing up as a woman on the scariest day of her life…”

McCall initially disabled comments on the Instagram post before eventually deleting it. Even after the post was gone, people continued to comment on the costume choice on X, with one user writing, “Just weird and insensitive. Especially in our current political environment.”

McCall is not the first public figure to face criticism for using the Kennedy assassination as Halloween inspiration. In 2025, actress Julia Fox dressed as Jackie in the same pink suit, with blood splattered across the outfit, and social media users described the costume as “disturbing” and “tasteless.”

Jack Schlossberg, Kennedy’s grandson, also criticized Fox in a post on X, writing, “Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate, and dangerous.” Fox defended her look, saying it was not intended to be a traditional Halloween costume but a “statement” about “protest” and “mourning.”

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