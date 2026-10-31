Michael Douglas says Jack Nicholson has ‘disappeared’ from Hollywood and now spends his days walking around his house in his slippers

Michael Douglas has shared an update on his longtime friend Jack Nicholson, revealing that the legendary actor is doing well despite having “disappeared” from the Hollywood scene. As reported by UNILAD, Douglas, 82, said Nicholson, now 89, is spending his days quietly at home, walking around his house in his slippers.

Douglas told the Mail Online that Nicholson is “fine” and that while he still sees him, Nicholson isn’t working anymore. Douglas added, “He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand.”

Nicholson stepped away from acting over a decade ago, with his final movie being 2010’s How Do You Know. In 2013, he addressed reports that he was quitting because of memory issues. He dismissed those claims, insisting he had a “mathematician’s brain.”

Nicholson made it clear he was never driven to work forever

Nicholson told The Sun at the time, “I’m not going to work until the day I die, that’s not why I started this. I mean, I’m not driven. I was driven, but I’m not, I don’t have to be out there any more.” He also admitted, “In fact, there’s part of me that never really liked being out there… You get older, you change.” Ian Somerhalder has also spoken about leaving the industry, explaining how a Netflix cancellation ended his career.

Michael Douglas says Jack Nicholson has "disappeared" but is "well" in rare update on the actor:



“I would have liked to have acted with Jack,” Douglas said. “He’s not working anymore. He’s well. He has disappeared. I know that. I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by… pic.twitter.com/CGUrptW78h — Variety (@Variety) October 31, 2026

Nicholson also discussed the kind of films he loved making and his concern that audiences might not want those movies anymore. The Shining star explained, “The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people.”

He said he worried that people in their twenties and thirties might no longer want to be moved, and might instead prefer bombs and explosions because that is what they grew up with. He was firm that he would “never do that type of movie.”

While Nicholson has left the spotlight, his 34-year-old son, Ray Nicholson, has followed in his acting footsteps. Ray has appeared in movies including Smile 2, Novocaine, Borderline, and Out of the Blue.

His role in Smile 2 drew particular attention upon its release, with people calling it “the best nepo baby casting of all time” due to his strong resemblance to his father. One person wrote, “Nepo casting is rarely good but Ray Nicholson in Smile 2 is the best nepo casting of all time. This is just insanely iconic.”

Another added, “When I saw the poster I was genuinely confused why they used Jack Nicholson from The Shining in the promo. Had NO IDEA it was his son. Absolutely uncanny.”

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