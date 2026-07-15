Ian Somerhalder says one Netflix decision changed everything and ended his Hollywood career

Ian Somerhalder has revealed that the cancellation of his Netflix series V Wars was the moment that convinced him to leave Hollywood for good. During a recent appearance on the Haley on the Go podcast, the 47-year-old actor shared what he described as the “honest, kind of controversial” reason behind stepping away from acting after 2019.

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The Vampire Diaries star explained that he invested everything into the sci-fi horror series. He even relocated his family to Ontario, Canada, for the production, believing the project had huge potential. But when he saw the finished version, he felt it no longer reflected the show he had worked so hard to create.

Somerhalder claimed he was so disappointed with the final product that he offered the studio millions of dollars to remove his name from it. The request was rejected, setting off a desperate effort to salvage the series before its release.

It sounds like this project changed everything for him

Netflix also rejected Somerhalder’s request for creative control over the series. Instead, he and producing partner James Gibb raised more than $6 million to film additional scenes in just six days.

The demanding schedule took a toll on his health. Somerhalder said his body “shut down,” and he was hospitalized during the process.

Even with the extra work, V Wars reportedly reached No. 1 in more than 100 countries after its release. Despite that success, the series was canceled. Somerhalder said he was told the decision stemmed from internal disagreements and that it could not be reversed.

The experience changed how he viewed the industry. He said he no longer wanted his career to depend on studio decisions he believed were influenced by politics instead of creativity, so he chose to step away from acting. His comments echo broader concerns from other Hollywood figures, including James Cameron, who recently criticized the industry’s growing reliance on AI and explained why he believes it can never replace the human creativity behind filmmaking.

Since leaving Hollywood, Somerhalder has focused on business ventures with his wife, Nikki Reed. The couple now lives on a farm in Southern California, where they run a supplement company and a bourbon brand that he co-founded with former The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley.

Somerhalder has also revealed that he and Reed recovered from major financial losses by selling homes, cars, and other assets. Despite those challenges, he says he has no plans to return to acting, describing that chapter of his life as over.

Hollywood continues to evoke very different experiences and opinions from those who work in it. While Somerhalder chose to leave the industry behind, Christopher Nolan recently praised Gen Z filmmakers for rejecting AI and embracing authentic, human-driven storytelling instead.

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