Selma Blair broke down in tears after allegedly biting a Delta flight attendant, saying ‘not one day ever have I intended to hurt’ anyone

Selma Blair has broken her silence, personally addressing accusations that she bit a flight attendant and tried to open a plane door mid-flight. As first highlighted by LADbible, the Legally Blonde star issued a video in which she appeared to fight back tears, saying, “Not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life.”

The Cruel Intentions actor was arrested on October 11 following an incident on a Delta flight. She was accused of biting a flight attendant and attempting to open a plane door during the flight. When the plane landed in New York, Blair, 54, was detained and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

On October 12, Blair appeared in court and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. She was released on bail, with her next court hearing scheduled for January.

Blair made it clear she still can’t talk about what happened that day

In the video, Blair apologized for taking “this long” to speak out, explaining that she has been “quiet for a couple weeks.” She said there is an ongoing legal matter and her lawyers have advised her not to say anything about “that day.” She added that she is listening to their advice and takes everything “very seriously.”

Selma Blair is apologizing for her Oct. 11 plane arrest, where she allegedly assaulted two flight attendants onboard a Delta Los Angeles-New York flight. https://t.co/8l2I3dbALX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 31, 2026

Despite the legal constraints, Blair said people “deserve to hear from me directly.” She expressed regret, saying, “And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.” She also thanked those who reached out, noting that their care “has meant everything” to her and her son, who she called “her world.”

Blair said her service dog, Scout, who was with her on the flight, “is also okay.” She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and got Scout, a Labrador, as her service dog five years ago. She concluded her message by saying she is focusing on “taking care of my health and my son.” Delta flight attendants have separately spoken about the unusual passenger requests mid-flight they handle on the job.

Blair has also pleaded not guilty to separate state charges alleging she kicked a nurse and a police officer after the incident onboard the flight. In charging documents, a police officer claimed that while securing Blair to a stretcher, she pulled one of her legs free and repeatedly kicked the officer around the face, neck, and chest, causing pain and swelling.

A nurse also alleged that Blair kicked her in the chest during her transfer. Blair’s lawyer, Shawn Barnes, told the judge that her actions were not intentional.

Her team later issued a statement saying public reporting of the incident had been “built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline.” The statement added, “What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle. She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily.”

The statement also noted that Blair has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS. According to her team, the condition “bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her.”

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