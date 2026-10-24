Eminem’s former studio employee pleaded guilty to selling his unreleased tracks for about $50,000, and prosecutors value them at $750,000

A former employee of Eminem has pleaded guilty to selling the rapper’s unreleased music, which went on to rack up millions of unauthorized streams. Joseph Strange, 48, of Holly, Michigan, pleaded guilty to criminal copyright infringement in the Eastern District of Michigan on Oct. 22, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Strange worked at the rapper’s recording studio in Ferndale, Michigan, for about 14 years, where he helped set up and maintain the computer system used to store his music. The role gave him access to password-protected hard drives holding tracks still in development, some of which had already been mastered.

According to the DOJ, Strange sold at least 10 of these audio files to online buyers between July and August 2024, making about $50,000 without the artist’s knowledge or permission. The tracks eventually reached streaming platforms and racked up more than eight million plays by November 2025.

Prosecutors and the defense see the case very differently

Prosecutors estimate the value of the stolen material at a minimum of $750,000. Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said Strange “abused a position of trust to unlawfully copy and sell unreleased music” belonging to Eminem.

Strange’s lawyer, Wade Fink, said the situation is not as simple as it appears. “Joe Strange is a good man whose children have suffered greatly in all of this,” Fink said in a statement to Variety. “It is a far more complicated and nuanced matter than a man just unabashedly stealing.”

A former employee of Eminem has reportedly been convicted of leaking his unreleased music 👀



According to the FBI, Joseph Strange pleaded guilty to criminal infringement of copyright following his 2025 arrest, when he was accused of stealing unreleased music from Eminem's studio… pic.twitter.com/x3hAdG2xFw — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 23, 2026

The FBI investigated the case, and Mathers Music Studio cooperated throughout the investigation, according to the DOJ. FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan said the plea shows that “accountability follows those who compromise the integrity of another person’s creative labor.” Eminem has pursued other intellectual property disputes, including a trademark battle against Swim Shady, an Australian swimwear brand.

Strange faces up to five years in prison. A federal judge will determine his sentence at a hearing on Jan. 27, 2027.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy