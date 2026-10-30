Patrick Stewart has died at 86, weeks before his ninth and final turn as Charles Xavier arrives in Avengers: Doomsday

Patrick Stewart has died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 86, CNN reports. His spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed the news on Facebook, saying the actor passed away Wednesday night following a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia.” She added that the family will cherish “the peaceful ease and reflection on his face.”

Stewart leaves behind a legacy spanning more than six decades, from prestigious stage work to global stardom in science fiction and superhero cinema. Variety reports that his final screen performance will come in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled to hit theaters on December 18. The film marks his ninth time playing the telepathic mutant mentor Charles Xavier, a role he debuted in 2000.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety that Stewart was “brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas.” He added that off camera, “he was even more remarkable with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor.” Tributes from Stewart’s peers and friends have been pouring in since the news broke.

A legacy shaped by a strong presence and work ethic

Beyond his work with Marvel, Stewart found immense fame as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. CNN reported that the series, which ran from 1987 to 1994, established Stewart as a commanding and intellectual lead. His portrayal of the starship captain became a cultural touchstone, and his signature line, “Make it so,” cemented his place in television history.

His career was defined by a rare ability to bridge classical theater and mainstream pop culture. The Guardian described Stewart as a product of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s celebrated 1970s generation. He brought that rigorous training to his screen roles, often playing wise, kingly characters, but used the same commanding presence in thrillers like Green Room, where he played a menacing neo-Nazi leader.

Taking to Instagram, his longtime friend and Doomsday co-star Ian McKellen shared a moving tribute, noting that the two first met as young actors at the Royal Shakespeare Company. He wrote that Stewart “wore his heart on his sleeve,” making him a man to rely on, to admire and, in McKellen’s case, to love.

William Shatner, who led the original Star Trek series, also took to Instagram, calling it a “heartbreaking week.” He described Stewart as “a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor” who brought “intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity” to his work, adding that “Captain Picard stood for the best of us.”

Dafne Keen, who worked alongside Stewart as a child in Logan, also shared his impact on her through Instagram. She remembered him as a “kind, genuine, and funny man” with a nurturing nature, and wrote that every day spent working by his side was an honor and a privilege she could hardly believe she had.

Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo, whose film is also bringing back Steve Rogers, paid tribute on Instagram, calling Stewart one of their “childhood heroes,” Variety noted. Stewart is survived by his wife, Sunny Ozell, who cared for him throughout his illness, as well as his children.

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