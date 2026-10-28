Richard Simmons’ longtime Hollywood Hills mansion just sold for $3,827,500 after sitting on the market with a $7 million price tag

The longtime Hollywood Hills residence of late fitness icon Richard Simmons has officially sold for $3,827,500, as first reported by TMZ. The sale ends a lengthy run on the market for the property, which was initially listed with a much higher price tag.

The home, which sits perched above the Sunset Strip, first hit the market in June 2025 with an asking price of around $7 million. Rachelle Rosten and Kelly deLaat of Douglas Elliman held the listing, and the property previously entered escrow for $5.889 million before that deal collapsed in December. Following that setback, the estate lowered the asking price to $5.799 million, and another potential buyer went under contract in May.

The buyer is John Rohan, a real estate investor and developer, as detailed by Robb Report. Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates represented Rohan in the transaction. Rohan is planning to invest about $3 million to restore the residence to its original 1930s grandeur.

The new owner wants to bring back its 1930s character

Rosten said in a statement, “The perfect buyer found this home. Drawn to its rich history, heritage, and pedigree, he plans to restore it to its classic roots.”

Rohan, who grew up in Ireland, developed an interest in historic architecture while spending time at the Woodhouse Estate in his youth. After moving to the United States in 1983, he built a career in real estate development.

Richard Simmons’ longtime LA home sells for $3.8M — and its new owner plans a restoration https://t.co/9twjdavIa1 pic.twitter.com/bgcCyRZVLz — Page Six (@PageSix) October 28, 2026

When his friend Czako suggested he look at the Simmons property, Rohan was reportedly drawn to the expansive flat lot and the large, double-gated motor court. He also discovered that the Montgomery family matriarch who named the local streets grew up in Ireland.

The Colonial-style residence sits behind privacy walls on just over a half-acre of land. It spans roughly 4,100 square feet and contains four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Celebrity homes in the Los Angeles area have drawn attention online before, including when a man joked about moving into Billie Eilish’s mansion.

Guests enter through a column-supported portico into a multi-level layout that features a formal living room with a double-sided fireplace shared with a music room. The main floor also hosts a formal dining area, an updated kitchen, and a breakfast nook.

Simmons lived in the home for decades before he died in July 2024. One of its more notable features is a curving, pink-carpeted staircase lined with painted cherubs that leads to the upper level.

The primary suite is a double-height space that includes a fireside bedroom with a private balcony and a large dressing area. Its bathroom is equipped with its own Juliette balcony.

The upper level features a lofty attic gym that still houses Simmons’ signature Keiser exercise equipment, which was reportedly included in the sale. The floor plan also offers a secondary guest suite, a study, and a lower-level bonus room with its own entrance.

Outside, lush landscaping surrounds a large veranda that overlooks a circular swimming pool and a separate pool house. A detached two-car garage provides additional space for the estate.

Rohan plans to move into the home and use the space for entertaining once the restoration work is finished.

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