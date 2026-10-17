On the second anniversary of Liam Payne’s death, Harry Styles told Madison Square Garden ‘I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend’

Harry Styles honored his late friend and former bandmate Liam Payne at Madison Square Garden by debuting a new song written specifically for him. The performance took place during his 30-night residency in New York City.

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As reported by TMZ, the show fell on the anniversary of Payne’s death. The track, titled “What Is Enough,” served as a tribute to the bond the two shared during their time together in One Direction.

Styles paused the show to speak with the sold-out crowd in Midtown Manhattan, reflecting on his career and the people who helped him get to where he is today. He told the crowd that many people had touched his life in special ways and that he would not be where he is without them, before noting that he had lost one of his closest friends two years earlier.

Styles turned the moment into a message about looking after each other

Styles acknowledged that many people in the audience may have been through similar losses, adding that he hoped they had not. He told the crowd that “really, it’s just about looking after each other.” Before performing the song, he told the audience, “I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right.”

Harry Styles singing "What is Enough" in honour to Liam 🤍 (full song)

pic.twitter.com/KaByScfPRy — OT5 Daily (@OT5Dailys) October 17, 2026

Liam Payne died at age 31 on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The loss hit his former bandmates especially hard, and all four have spoken publicly about him since.

Following the news, Styles and his former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik released a rare joint statement expressing their devastation. They said they would take time to process the loss of their brother and that the memories they shared would be treasured forever.

In an individual statement shared on Instagram shortly after Payne’s death, Styles said he was truly devastated. He described Payne as someone who lived with his heart on his sleeve and had an infectious energy for life. Styles said the years they spent together would remain among the most cherished of his life, and he extended his heartbreak to Payne’s family and his son, Bear.

Styles has also discussed the loss in an interview with Apple Music, admitting that he struggled to navigate the public nature of his grief. He said it is especially hard to lose someone who was similar to him in many ways. He described Payne as someone with a kind heart who simply wanted to be great.

When Styles began to sing “What Is Enough,” the crowd responded with loud support.

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