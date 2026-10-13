Tobey Maguire officiated the wedding of his ex-wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, to music executive Geoff Ogunlesi, the son of billionaire investor Adebayo Ogunlesi, in Hawaii.

As reported by TMZ, photos from the ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai show Maguire reading from a piece of paper while the couple shared a kiss surrounded by flowers.

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The wedding drew a long list of celebrity guests. Among those spotted celebrating the union were Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, Rachel Zoe, Kris Jenner, Erin Foster, and Young Thug.

Maguire and Meyer married in 2007 and separated in 2016. They finalized their divorce in September.

The former couple has stayed close after the split

Meyer has been vocal about her feelings toward her ex-husband, previously describing him as “the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend.” She has also said Maguire and Ogunlesi “love each other so much.”

Tobey Maguire officiates his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's wedding to billionaire Geoff Ogunlesi. pic.twitter.com/9L9Xrwim6I — A moving man ☎️👨🏾‍💻🇦🇷 (@Chrixxx__) October 13, 2026

The couple’s two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, also took part in the celebrations. Ruby shared a photo of herself posing with a young man during the event.

Meyer and Ogunlesi, 34, also welcomed a baby together, with the new arrival announced on Father’s Day in June 2026. Celebrity parenthood news often draws attention online, as it did when Al Pacino became a father at 83.

Ogunlesi is the founder of The Ogunlesi Group, a music management firm he established in 2022. He and Meyer were first linked in the summer of 2023 and got engaged in August 2024.

Maguire reprised his role as Peter Parker in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is a longtime friend of DiCaprio and is frequently spotted traveling the globe with him.

Meyer and Ogunlesi were first linked in the summer of 2023 and made their red carpet debut at that year’s Baby2Baby Gala. They announced their engagement in August 2024, and Meyer announced the birth of their daughter on Father’s Day in June 2026.

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