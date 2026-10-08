Two new mini Harry Potter books arrive in February, and one promises to explain how Fred and George knew every secret passage in Hogwarts

Bloomsbury Publishing is releasing two new entries in its Pocket Potters series, and the books promise to answer some long-running fan questions. The bite-sized hardcovers are set to hit shelves on February 23, 2027.

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As reported by LADbible, one book will focus on Fred and George Weasley, while the other centers on Professor Minerva McGonagall. Each title is a 32-page hardcover that serves as a pocket-sized guide to a specific character.

While the series is aimed at children between the ages of seven and 10, the books are packed with details for longtime fans as well. They are designed for readers who want to revisit the series through illustrated pages while hunting for hidden Easter eggs.

Fred and George’s secrets are finally getting spelled out

Fred and George Weasley take center stage in one of the new volumes. According to Bloomsbury Publishing, the book will explain how the twins knew every secret passage in Hogwarts. It will also address whether anyone can actually tell the twins apart and explain what a Canary Cream is.

Exclusive reveal: Say hello to Professor McGonagall and Fred and George Weasley! 👀 🤩

New collectable Pocket Potters, little character guides to the Harry Potter stories, releasing February 2027. Perfect for kids starting their Harry Potter adventure. pic.twitter.com/cCQKFqgdkT — J.K. Rowling's Stories (@jkr_stories) August 13, 2026

The second February release focuses on Professor Minerva McGonagall. The book will address why she bought Harry his first broomstick, a moment that kicked off his journey into Quidditch. It will also cover which animal she can transform into and explain what a Hatstall is.

Previous editions have explored Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Rubeus Hagrid, Dobby, Professor Dumbledore, and Luna Lovegood. Artists Natalie Smillie, Olia Muza, and Laura Proietti illustrated the first three books, with artwork ranging from Harry’s cupboard under the stairs to the Yule Ball.

Mandy Archer, Head of Harry Potter Publishing at Bloomsbury, previously described the series as character guides that are “playful, colourful, and rich in detail.” The publisher also confirmed the series would be available in 25 languages at launch, supported by a worldwide campaign, as detailed by t2online.

The new Pocket Potters are available to pre-order online now. Like the rest of the series, the hardcovers are expected to cost around £10 each.

The first series of the television adaptation is set to premiere in December, following the show’s first full trailer earlier this year. Bloomsbury says lifelong fans “will love revisiting the wizarding world through wonderfully drawn pages” when the McGonagall and Weasley twins books arrive on February 23, 2027.

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