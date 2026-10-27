86-year-old Tom Jones called off his Los Angeles concert hours before going on stage after medics stepped in during his 20-show US tour

Sir Tom Jones called off his Los Angeles concert just hours before he was due to take the stage at The Greek Theatre. The 86-year-old music icon announced the news on Monday after being hit with a bad case of the flu, forcing him to postpone both the LA show and another in San Diego.

As detailed by LADbible, Sir Tom shared the update on Instagram, writing, “I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu.” According to KTLA, medics told him to reschedule his San Diego show as well.

The shows will now take place on Tuesday, November 3, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, and Wednesday, November 4, at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Sir Tom added, “I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

The tour’s grand finale has now moved to Los Angeles

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows, while those unable to attend the new dates can contact their ticket seller for a full refund. The refund option comes amid a Bruno Mars ticket dispute involving StubHub and Ticketmaster.

The postponement comes during Sir Tom’s Come Gather Round Tour, which kicked off in September. The tour was originally set to wrap up in San Francisco on November 1, but with the new dates, it will now conclude in Los Angeles.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their concern, with one writing, “So sorry to hear this, Sir Tom. Wishing you a very speedy recovery. Take care of yourself, get plenty of rest.” Another fan, who had attended his show on Saturday, wrote, “Please take a week and get well, your Golden Voice needs to be protected.”

Sir Tom has made headlines in recent weeks after he claimed on Instagram in early September that ITV had “fired” him as a coach on The Voice UK. In response, ITV said it would “like to thank the irreplaceable Sir Tom Jones for all his years on The Voice UK, and the countless incredible and unforgettable moments he gave the show.”

Over his six-decade career, Sir Tom has won one Grammy, two Brits, and an Ivor Novello Award. Three of his singles reached number one in the UK, and four of his albums topped the charts. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to music in 2006.

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