‘I’m going to keep impregnating my wife’: A Little Rascals star refuses to return $24,000 in extra GoFundMe cash ahead of his 6th child’s birth

Former child star Brandon “Bug” Hall is refusing to return thousands of dollars in excess GoFundMe donations, while stating he plans to keep having children with his wife. Hall, best known as Alfalfa from the 1994 film The Little Rascals, launched a fundraiser with a goal of $2,000 to support his growing family ahead of the birth of their sixth child.

The story gained traction when reported by LADbible, after donations soared beyond $26,000 and people questioned why Hall didn’t shut down the fundraiser once his original goal was met. Speaking to Page Six, Hall insisted he had planned to do just that, saying, “I told everyone that once it reached $2,000, I was going to shut it down.”

Hall believes the unexpected donations are part of “God’s plan,” especially after GoFundMe completed its Trust and Safety investigation and cleared the fundraiser. He claims nothing is now preventing him from receiving the money, adding, “If that whole situation hadn’t happened, I would have been out of this whole thing at $2,000 and been happy.”

Hall had a blunt answer for one of his critics

Hall says the money will help his family buy farming equipment, animals, and building materials, eventually allowing them to move out of their camper and into a permanent home. The fundraiser has also drawn backlash online, with one person telling him to put his “pride down and get a real job.”

I should mention this isn't an auto increasing amount, as these fundraises tend to often be. I set it for the minimum needed, and will shut it down when that's reached — 🇻🇦Bug Hall🌱 (@Bug_Hall) November 5, 2026

That user also wrote, “This is embarrassing, stop impregnating your wife when you can’t even keep your family afloat.” Hall responded, “I’m going to keep impregnating my wife.”

Hall also noted that the fundraiser couldn’t be deleted until the first set of funds was transferred, saying it was “currently being mass reported by all the usual suspects.” A spokesperson for GoFundMe told PEOPLE that their team is in touch with Hall and working with him to help ensure funds are delivered quickly and safely.

The platform has hosted other viral fundraisers that blew past expectations, including one that paid off an ex’s truck loan. Hall’s current lifestyle is a departure from his early Hollywood career, which he left behind to pursue an off-grid life in Arkansas.

In a YouTube video from last year, Hall explained that his acting career was no longer “congruous” with his faith, describing himself as a “radical Catholic extremist.” He said the decision was a hard realization but one he was firm on, adding that he really loved film, TV, and the process of storytelling.

Hall said he donated most of his material possessions and all of his savings to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible. If a financial need comes up, he said he’ll “go take some work or do an odd job, for cash to fulfill that need.”

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