A woman bought her ex a truck, then he stopped making the payments, and TikTok came up with a plan to get it back

Pennsylvania TikTok user Courtney Kline, who posts as jauntygenealogist, has drawn over a million views after an attempt to fix a bad financial decision turned into a fundraiser to help someone else. It all started with a sarcastic joke at the end of her video.

Standing in front of what she identified as a 2016 Ford F-150 Super Cab with a LEER cap, Kline said in her video that after her breakup, she agreed to buy her ex a truck with a loan in her name only. She said she recently had to rescue it from an impound lot and was “selling it because he refuses to keep making the payments, even though he signed a contract.”

Kline said her ex found the truck’s six-and-a-half-foot bed “perfect for hauling tools, plywood, and the sheer audacity.” She noted that the truck had been detailed and came with an aftermarket screen, a clean title, and some minor cosmetic damage. After asking interested buyers to message her, she joked that if 14,000 viewers donated a dollar each, she could “pay off the loan, put the truck in neutral, and let it coast off a cliff,” or perhaps fund some therapy.

The community suggested an alternate plan

Many commenters asked about buying the truck, while others were amused by her delivery. One user then suggested, “Hear me out we all donate money and pay off the truck and then you can donate it to someone who is leaving an abusive relationship and needs a vehicle!”

Kline ran with the suggestion and set up a GoFundMe. She laid out a plan to pay off the $13,273.33 loan and $565 in tow fees, then gift the vehicle to a single mother or a charity. She later updated the goal, noting, “A great point was raised on TikTok about the cost of title transfers and insurance,” with any leftover money earmarked for organizations supporting domestic violence survivors.

Viewers jumped in to donate. One user joked, “My mom said it was fine if yalls mom said it was fine,” while another shared, “It was recently my birthday so I donated the last $65 to reach the goal!” Kline told viewers in an update that the goal was met in a day. Strangers have rallied behind car-related fundraisers before, including one that raised money for a cab driver after Knicks fans destroyed his taxi.

In her most recent update, Kline confirmed that the loan is paid off and the fees are covered, and she said she may have found a recipient. On GoFundMe, she wrote that there is “an organization near me that has been working with a mom who will put this truck to excellent use.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Kline’s ex-boyfriend’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from her TikTok posts and GoFundMe page.

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