Overzealous Knicks fans destroyed a NYC cab driver’s car. Now GoFundMe has raised $25K for him, thanks to an immigrant rapper

A major figure in the music world has successfully organized a fundraiser that brought in over $36,000 for a New York City cab driver whose vehicle was completely destroyed by rowdy sports fans. The campaign, which was hosted on GoFundMe, surpassed its original goal of $25,000 as supporters rallied to assist Noureddine Bitat following the chaos that unfolded on June 13, The Independent reported.

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The Knicks secured their first title in 53 years with a 94-90 win on June 13, which triggered massive celebrations across the city and even the country. Fans poured into the streets of the five boroughs that night to mark the occasion, with many setting off fireworks and flares while chanting “Knicks in five!” to celebrate the team winning the series in the fifth game. While many people were just having a good time, the situation took a dark turn for some, including Bitat.

Footage of the celebrations went viral on X, showing a group of fans jumping on top of a yellow taxi cab and even entering the vehicle. The footage showed Bitat standing outside his car looking on in total disbelief as the crowd swarmed his property. The X user who posted the video wrote: “A cab driver was left speechless and can no longer make a living after Knicks fans destroyed his car.”

This man’s livelihood was completely compromised in an instant

The clip racked up more than 6 million views, eventually grabbing the attention of French Montana, 41. The rapper, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, took to the platform and wrote: “Somebody find him for me so we can help him get back on his feet.” It is always great to see someone with a massive platform use it for something genuinely helpful, especially when someone is caught in such a bad spot through no fault of their own.

Kharbouch teamed up with his friend Zachery Dereniowski to get the GoFundMe campaign off the ground. They also made sure to partner with the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, which is the labor union that represents Bitat. By June 16, the donations had already exceeded the original $25,000 goal.

A cab driver was left speechless and can no longer make a living after Knicks fans destroyed his car 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/htdcaUaKYc — Second before disaster (@NeverteIImeodd) June 16, 2026

The GoFundMe page description, which was put together by Dereniowski and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, highlights just how serious the situation became for the driver. “Recently, during celebrations following a New York Knicks finals win, Noureddine’s life was turned upside down,” the page states. It continues, “His cab was vandalized, and he was reportedly assaulted and dragged from his vehicle by a crowd. In a matter of moments, the vehicle he was driving was severely damaged, leaving him facing an incredibly difficult situation.”

Dereniowski also included a personal note on the page to explain why he got involved. “I know the vast majority of fans have celebrated with pride, passion, and respect. My goal in sharing this fundraiser is to ask for help getting Noureddine back on his feet and back to work. My friend, French Montana, sent me Noureddine Bitat’s story and we partnered with Noureddine’s union, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance to help restore his business and change his life!”

Photos shared on the page show the extent of the damage, including a front windshield that is completely broken in. It is tough to look at, but it makes it even more impressive that so many people stepped up to help out.

The celebrations on June 13 were widespread, with many wild scenes erupting in Midtown Manhattan. While a more formal celebration is planned for this week, including a ticker-tape parade scheduled for Thursday in Lower Manhattan, the impact on people like Bitat serves as a reminder of how quickly things can spiral out of control during large public gatherings.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani acknowledged the significance of the win in a public statement. “For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment,” Mayor Mamdani said. “Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart — just like the five boroughs itself.”

It is a massive moment for the city, but it is clear that the community is also looking out for one of their own. Seeing the total climb past $36,000 shows that even when things go wrong in the streets, there is still plenty of support for a hard-working person who just had a run of terrible luck. You can expect that this funding will go a long way in helping Bitat get back into his car and back to work as soon as possible.

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