‘Standing for the duration of the game’: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed how much he paid to watch the Knicks in NBA Finals Game 3

Game 3 of the NBA Finals took place at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2026, drawing a notable crowd. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani was among those in attendance, and he shared what it cost him to attend the event.

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Ahead of the game, the mayor said he paid nearly $1,000 for his ticket. “I bought my tickets for nearly $1,000,” he said, according to NBC New York, adding, “And I’ll be standing for the duration of the game.” The Garden was filled with high-profile figures, including President Donald Trump, who attended the game. With the president present, security was tight throughout the arena.

The game itself marked a major turning point in the series. The San Antonio Spurs outlasted the New York Knicks 115-111, preventing the sweep and keeping their championship hopes alive. The Knicks had been on a 13-game postseason winning streak, which ended on Monday.

Heavy security and a mayor focused on the city, not a presidential meeting

Ticket holders that night were likely encouraged to arrive several hours early to get through the extra security checks. A strict no-bag policy was also enforced. The increased security followed a knife attack that injured commuters at Penn Station ahead of the game.

When asked about possible interactions with the president, Mamdani said there were no official plans for a meeting. “When it comes to the president, I don’t have any scheduled meeting with the president, however, I’m sure that our conversations will continue on how to serve this city,” he stated. The president’s visit also drew criticism over cancelled watch parties outside the venue.

NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani says he spent nearly $1,000 for his standing room ticket to watch the Knicks play Game 3.



Mamdani joked he "will be in a very different section of the stadium" than President Trump, who was invited by Knicks owner James Dolan.

pic.twitter.com/Tf5ZSowKal — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 8, 2026

The Spurs came out with strong intensity, opening the first quarter with a 33-22 lead that set the pace for the rest of the night. New York fans had hoped to see their team take a 3-0 lead in the series. Victor Wembanyama was the standout player of the game.

After a difficult Game 2, he finished with 32 points on 11 of 18 shooting. He also added eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals. Stephon Castle contributed 23 points and hit some crucial free throws late in the game to help seal the win for San Antonio.

On the New York side, Jalen Brunson led the scoring with 32 points, though he also recorded five turnovers. OG Anunoby put up 28 points on 9 of 13 shooting and challenged Wembanyama on the perimeter.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a quieter night with only 11 points, and the bench production was inconsistent. Jordan Clarkson added 10 points in just 13 minutes, but the team struggled to find the rhythm that had carried them through the first two games.

The Spurs pushed their lead to 108-100 late in the fourth quarter. The Knicks tried to rally with a few late three-pointers, but it was not enough. The Spurs also led 33-22 after the first quarter, setting an early tone in the contest.

With the series now at 2-1, the two teams will face off again for Game 4 on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. If the Knicks win, they will take a 3-1 lead and be in a strong position to close out the series. If the Spurs win again on the road, the series will shift to a best-of-three finish.

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