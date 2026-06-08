Penn Station is gearing up for a massive NBA Finals game, but a sudden knife attack left five commuters injured inside the terminal

A 51-year-old man named Hector Deleon is in custody following a violent stabbing rampage that left five people injured at Penn Station on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 7 PM within the New Jersey Transit boarding area, causing a massive scene as commuters fled the location.

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The five victims of this unprovoked attack are all men ranging in age from 30 to 60. According to reports, they were innocent bystanders who were targeted after the attacker brandished a knife. In my opinion, it’s a terrifying situation for anyone just trying to get home or navigate the city, and the aftermath left visible blood splatters on the floor of the boarding area.

According to New York Post, Deleon is believed to be homeless. Records indicate he was previously arrested in New Jersey this past May on assault and narcotics charges, though specific details regarding that prior incident aren’t available right now.

The station was covered in blood as people ran for their lives

This attack hits during a particularly busy time for the city. Madison Square Garden is currently hosting the NBA Finals, with the Knicks set to face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3. President Trump is expected to arrive at the venue for the game, which has naturally heightened the focus on security in the surrounding area. Commuters are understandably shaken by the news. Sanai Rashid, a 21-year-old who frequents the station, shared her perspective on the current state of the terminal.

“Wow, I mean, I guess I’m not surprised, though. I mean, Penn Station is not known for being the most safe area, especially in the evening, especially with just how busy it’s been recently with the Knicks game, the Trump coming,” Rashid said. She also noted that the summer has felt messy and suggested that increased security presence is a necessary step moving forward.

6 people were hurt in a stabbing at 🇺🇸New York's Penn Station. Police arrested the suspect immediately. The motive is unknown. All victims are in the hospital & will survive. pic.twitter.com/jwZQjg5aAr — Info Room (@InfoR00M) June 8, 2026

For many, the reality of the attack makes daily travel feel much more daunting. Marina Berger, an advertising intern who commutes from New Jersey, expressed how the news impacts her experience as a solo traveler. “It’s definitely very upsetting to hear, especially as like a young woman who’s just recently going to have to commute to the city pretty often, and I definitely think there should be better security measures put in place,” Berger said.

The concern extends to families who rely on the transit system for their daily routines. Emma, a 30-year-old dental hygienist, was outside the station with her 7-year-old son when she discussed how the event changes her outlook on public transportation. “It freaks you out, it makes you wonder if you should even be using the subway with your kids, especially because, I mean, there’s always creepy people in the subway, but you never really think that you’re gonna be there during the time that something like that happens,” she said.

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