LAPD allegedly shot a dog during Knicks NBA Finals win celebration, and now the internet has raised $100K for the family

A GoFundMe campaign created to support the family of a dog killed by police has surged past 100,000 dollars in less than 24 hours, CBS News reported. The animal, a two-year-old mix named Jameson, was fatally shot by the Los Angeles Police Department on June 13. This incident occurred in Canoga Park during a celebration for the New York Knicks NBA Finals win. The rapid public response to the fundraiser, titled Justice for ‘Jameson: Help Us Honor His Memory,’ reflects the intensity of the community reaction to this event.

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The situation began when officers responded to a report of a screaming woman at an apartment building on Jordan Avenue. The call came in around 8:55 PM, according to official reports. It turned out that the woman was not actually in any danger. She had been celebrating the basketball game victory with her family in her apartment unit. The neighbor who initially placed the call later stated they felt guilty about the situation, noting they had believed the woman was in trouble at the time.

According to the LAPD, officers arrived at the scene and met with the person who made the report. They were directed to the apartment unit where they began speaking with the woman. The police stated that a large dog was by her side, barking at the officers while they spoke. The officers instructed the woman to secure the dog. In response, she briefly closed her apartment door.

The family is moving forward with the support of thousands of donors

The LAPD claims that when the woman re-opened the door, the dog exited the apartment and charged at an officer. This officer then opened fire, resulting in the death of the dog. Police stated that no officers or other community members were injured during the encounter. The Force Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The dog, Jameson, was a mix of a golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle. He was wearing a Knicks shirt at the time of the incident, as the family had dressed him in it before the game. Jeremiah Garcia, the owner of the dog, has disputed the police account. Garcia was on FaceTime with his mother after the game when he heard two shots. He described the moment he arrived at the apartment complex to find Jameson dead.

“Soon as my opened the door to greet the officer, Jamo sprints out as an opportunity just to greet someone else and then, yeah, that’s what happened,” Garcia said. He explained that he was watching the game at his girlfriend’s house when the call came through. Garcia maintains that Jameson would never have attacked anyone. He described the dog as very playful and stated that he “would never dream” of the dog lunging at police officers.

The emotional toll on the family is clear. “It’s tearing my body apart, waking up and not having him at the foot of my bed,” said Jeremiah Garcia. “Everyone loved that dog.” Cellphone video from the aftermath of the shooting showed the owner crying in the hallway while officers stood nearby. The video was posted to social media on Saturday night.

The family initially set a goal of 10,000 dollars for the GoFundMe campaign. The page describes Jameson as “the sweetest boy in the world” and notes that he was killed “10 minutes after celebrating the Knicks championship win.” The fundraiser description also emphasizes that he was “taken from us too soon.” As of the time of writing, the campaign has raised more than 104,000 dollars from over 4,100 donations. According to the page, the funds will be used to cover cremation fees and legal costs as the family seeks accountability.

The investigation into the actions of the officers remains ongoing. Force Investigation Division investigators responded to the location to collect evidence and conduct interviews. The woman involved in the incident cooperated with the police investigation. As the community continues to donate to the memorial fund, the family remains focused on their demand for justice for their pet.

It is a heartbreaking situation that has clearly resonated with a large number of people who have contributed to the effort to honor the dog’s memory. The family is moving forward with the support of thousands of donors as they navigate the aftermath of the loss of their companion.

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