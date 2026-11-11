Nick Lachey asked a ‘Love Is Blind’ husband if texting a woman from his boys’ night out was cheating, and he answered ‘I guess so, huh? Yeah’

“Love Is Blind” star John Shannon is opening up about what ended his marriage to Sarah Williams, admitting he crossed a line with a stripper who also worked as an escort. The revelation came during the Season 11 reunion, where he said the incident happened during a boys’ night out about six months earlier.

As first highlighted by TMZ, John said nothing physical happened between him and the woman, but he acknowledged he crossed a boundary Sarah had set in their marriage. He also admitted to exchanging inappropriate text messages with the woman afterward.

When host Nick Lachey pressed him on whether he considered his actions cheating, John conceded, “I guess so, huh? Yeah.” He later explained that the woman gave him her phone number and that he reached out to her after their initial meeting.

Sarah says the texts were only the final straw

Sarah said the exchanged messages felt like a major betrayal and gave her the push she needed to walk away. According to Boston.com, she described the texting as the last straw after a year of feeling alone and belittled, adding that she carried much of the household labor.

John's full confession, the stripper texts, Sarah's “I lost myself” and the divorce timeline 👉 https://t.co/NFFcSd6PWk — ScandalPlanet (@celeb124) November 10, 2026

Sarah also said John would react to conflict with insults and name-calling throughout their relationship. She revealed that she told her friends Aneha and Wilnie the night before her wedding that she believed the marriage would end with John cheating, as she had already noticed how much he enjoyed attention from other women.

John took responsibility for the breakup, saying it was 100% his fault and that he was devastated by how things turned out. He added that he has been working on himself in therapy, and Sarah filed for divorce in June, just over a year after they became the only Season 11 couple to marry.

The conversation got heated when John’s father tried to defend him, arguing that men sometimes get drunk and make mistakes. Scott, a cast member barely seen in the season’s early episodes, praised John for bringing his Bible into the pods and praying over the men before their proposals, then criticized Sarah for going out with her friends.

The comments drew immediate backlash from the audience and cast. Morrey repeatedly told Scott to “shut up,” Wilson called him corny for disrespecting Sarah, and John repeated that his actions were indefensible.

Sarah’s family said they don’t see John as a villain, just someone who wasn’t ready to be a husband. Sarah said she has forgiven him but has no intention of returning to the marriage.

The reunion also brought other updates from the Boston cast. Rob apologized for his drunken meltdown during the season and revealed he started therapy, while beekeeper Matt revealed that he and Michaella dated after filming.

Michaella described the relationship as a friendship that never should have crossed into romance and said they dated for only a few weeks. She clarified that she told Matt “I love you,” not “I’m in love with you,” adding that she was on psychedelic mushrooms at the time.

Cam and Aneha confirmed their relationship ended after the wedding, with Cam admitting he would have said no at the altar had he been asked first. Both agreed their communication styles could never have worked in a marriage.

Stew and Jax, whose engagement ended at the reveal, may not be completely finished. They now live near each other in Boston, and Jax still wears her engagement ring, which she had reset as a pinky ring.

Among other updates, Blake and Erika haven’t seen each other in 18 months, Wilson and Wilnie are both single, and Benita is engaged to someone she is keeping off camera. Michaella also tripped on stage, which Nick joked would now be known as “pulling a Michaella.”

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