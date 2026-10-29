A woman says a man in front of her at a Texas Rangers game shared wings with his date while texting another woman ‘No, why would I be with her?’

Brittany Bowen shared a TikTok video describing two men she says appeared to be cheating on their partners in public, including one at a Texas Rangers game. The video has drawn hundreds of thousands of likes and a wave of comments from people sharing their own experiences.

Bowen, who posts as @brittanyybowen, captioned the video “I’m sorry, but that s— don’t fly this way,” with a text overlay saying everybody is cheating. As detailed by Daily Dot, she sat behind a couple at the game and noticed the man texting another woman named Erica.

When Erica asked if he was with the woman sitting next to him, he allegedly responded, “No, why would I be with her?” According to Bowen, he sent the message while sitting beside his date and sharing a basket of wings with her, which left her and a neighbor sitting nearby gobsmacked.

A second sighting left her fed up with dating

Bowen also recounted an incident at a Sonic drive-in, where she said she saw a man in a truck sending Snapchat messages to multiple girls while his passenger sat right beside him. She explained that these moments left her fed up with the dating scene, saying, “And then everyone has the audacity to ask me why I’m single.”

The comment section turned into a space for people to vent about their own experiences. One person who said they work as a nurse described seeing a father using Tinder while sitting next to his “FRESHLY postpartum wife” in a hospital room. Another shared that a married man asked her out, claiming his relationship status was just “complicated.”

Many users pointed to smartphones and apps as major factors in these issues. Some viewed Snapchat as a red flag, while others said even small online interactions can cross a line that damages trust. One commenter wrote, “Infidelity has become so normalised it’s awful. You can’t trust anyone.”

Not everyone agreed that this behavior is universal, with one commenter pushing back, “Not all men cheat, just sayin’.” This led to a debate over whether these stories reflect how most people act in relationships. Some users said they are choosing to stay single after being cheated on multiple times, while others argued that being single is better than staying in an unhappy relationship.

Survey data suggests infidelity is common but far from universal. An Institute for Family Studies analysis of General Social Survey data found that 20% of men and 13% of women reported having sex with someone other than their spouse while married.

The conversation also touched on the lasting impact of betrayal, with one commenter noting that being cheated on can change how a person loves, trusts, and sees themselves for the rest of their life. Spotting someone else’s alleged infidelity by chance is not unique to Bowen, as a French TikTok exposing a friend’s boyfriend’s affair showed.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Bowen’s account of either encounter, as it comes solely from her TikTok video. Neither man has been identified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy