A TikToker acted out a mother reminding her adult child of her sacrifices, and the child replied ‘Food, shelter and raising me weren’t loans’

A TikTok creator shared a video showing what she says toxic parents often say when their adult children tell them they have been hurt. The video has drawn over 100,000 views and walks through some difficult family conversations.

The creator, @cari.fund, used a reenactment to help viewers understand these dynamics, as first highlighted by Daily Dot. She portrays both the mother and the child, and the video starts with the mother claiming the child thinks she is the worst mother in the world.

The child points out that they only said they were hurt and did not ask the mother to play the victim. The mother then dismisses the child’s feelings, saying they are too sensitive and take everything personally.

The child refused to treat being raised as a debt

The child responds that they were always called too sensitive, while the mother was “never responsible for being too cruel.” The mother tries to pivot, suggesting the child only remembers the bad things and forgets the good she did. The child replies that they remember both, and that one does not erase the other just because it makes the mother more comfortable.

The mother then questions whether this is how the child will treat her after all her sacrifices. The child’s reply is blunt: “Food, shelter and raising me weren’t loans.”

Research suggests the kind of rift the video depicts is fairly common. A 2022 Ohio State University study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family found that 26% of adult children reported a period of estrangement from their fathers and 6% from their mothers, often beginning in their early to mid-20s. Psychologist Joshua Coleman, author of “Rules of Estrangement,” told HealthDay that adult children today may expect emotional support from their parents, not just food and shelter.

The mother then points to what she sees as a pattern, saying the child first claimed she hurt them and then called her a terrible parent. The video goes on to describe how setting a boundary gets labeled as ungrateful, until the problem becomes that the child will not stay quiet about it.

Finally, the mother claims she has moved on and built an entire life. The child’s final line states that they stopped confusing moving on with shutting up.

The comments section showed a range of reactions. One person, who said they now have a toddler, wrote, “I couldn’t imagine doing anything she did to me and do that to my daughter.” Another said their parent “told me I wasn’t welcome at my dad’s surgery to remove cancer.”

A third person listed missed boot camp and college graduations before writing, “Refused to come to my wedding. Yeah, I’m out.” Viewers have rallied behind adult children recounting their upbringing before, as with a woman whose parents drilled her bedroom window shut.

The video reflects @cari.fund’s own portrayal of these conversations, and the identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy