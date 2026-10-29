A part-time coffee shop worker says he reached his breaking point after being expected to handle a busy opening shift alone. Dan, who posts on TikTok as @yap.yul, claims two scheduled coworkers failed to show up after attending a concert the night before, leaving him to manage the morning rush. He shared his decision to walk out on TikTok, where the video has attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

He sat in the driver’s seat of a car and spoke directly to the camera about what happened at 5 a.m. Dan stated that he usually works the opening shift three days a week with two other people because mornings get busy. On this day, he was scheduled to open with the manager’s daughter and her best friend.

Dan explained that both women had attended a concert the night before and did not show up for work. He said he texted them asking where they were and received no response.

Dan said he called the manager twice before packing up and leaving the shop

Dan claimed he then called the manager, who sounded like she had just woken up. He told her that her daughter and the friend were not there and that he needed help. According to Dan, the manager apologized and asked if he could open the shop alone.

Dan said he was already upset because he was being asked to do the work of three people for the same pay during a morning rush. He stated, “I’m like, absolutely not, there’s not a shot in h–ll that I’m going to be able to do this alone.” The manager then agreed to send other employees, Dan said.

He opened the shop anyway, and customers began arriving. Dan described the situation as becoming very busy. Two hours later, he said there was a line out the door and still no help had arrived.

Dan said he called the manager a second time and asked when the additional people were coming. She reportedly told him she had just woken up and would call them. Dan stated, “I said don’t bother, packed up my sh–t, and got the f–k out of there.”

He explained that the job is only part-time and that he does user-generated content full-time at Sideshift, where he makes more money. Dan said he would not accept being disrespected at the coffee shop. He ended the video by asking, “Anyways, am I valid?” Others have also debated quitting on short notice and manager pushback in similar workplace disputes.

Several viewers commented on the video and raised questions about what happened after he left. One commenter asked about the status of the shop and the customers inside. They wrote, “Wait did you just leave the place full of people and unlocked or did you tell everyone to get the f–k out? We need an update!!!!! I love workplace tea.”

Another commenter focused on whether Dan had prepared a drink for himself before leaving. They wrote, “My only question: did you make yourself an ice coffee to go for free?” One viewer said they agreed with the decision but suggested a different approach for next time. They wrote, “100% valid, but The only thing I would do differently in the future is not open until help arrived.”

A separate commenter shared their own experience of leaving a job after a manager raised their voice. They described looking at the manager, closing their laptop, and walking out after saying, “You don’t get to talk to me like that.” Another viewer suggested people should be more open about walking off jobs in similar situations. They wrote, “We need to normalize walking off jobs when disrespect happens.”

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