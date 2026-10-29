An Iowa shopper priced her Costco haul at her local Fareway and says the same groceries would have cost $170 more

An Iowa shopper recently started a debate about grocery prices on TikTok and Instagram, drawing hundreds of thousands of views. Kailee Coleman (kaileemcoleman) compared prices at her local grocery store, a Fareway, with a Costco an hour away, and noted in her caption, “This was way worse than I thought.” As she told her viewers, “I did the math, so you didn’t have to, and I’m going to need you to sit down because it really is that bad.”

Through the video, Coleman walked her viewers through a side-by-side price comparison of the items from her recent Costco haul to the listings on Fareway’s website. The price differences she found are notable. For instance, she said that 61.6 ounces of Ritz crackers cost $6.99 at Costco, while the same amount at Fareway would cost $20.92. Similarly, she said 6 pounds of organic carrots were $4.99 at Costco but $35.76 at Fareway, while laundry detergent was $14.79 compared to $38.94.

After going through all of the items, she said in her video that the Costco bill was $132.40 and claimed her Fareway bill would have been $303.27, a $170.87 difference. For Coleman, it was a point of concern. She said, “There are so many of us that depend on these small town grocery stores. So many people who don’t have the transportation to get to places like Costco.” Then she pointed to the price difference, highlighted again in the overlay, and said, “That is the cost of living in rural Iowa.”

Some people did think that Coleman was exaggerating, with one user pointing out that the Fareway listings showed multiple items in the cart. Coleman clarified, “Yes because some of the Costco stuff was bulk so I did the math for the equivalent amount.” A few others were dismissive, with one user pointing out that everyone knows buying in bulk is cheaper, something shoppers have put to the test with Costco beef. Many others agreed that Costco was invaluable, with one user writing, “The savings is criminal!”

Some users were shocked at Coleman’s findings, with one person simply stating, “The way my jaw hit the floor and I just listened to ritz.” Many others echoed the sentiment that the price discrepancy is a well-known issue for those living in remote locations where local grocers often face less competition.

Coleman’s comparison doesn’t factor in the cost of shopping at Costco itself. A basic Gold Star membership runs $65 a year, and for shoppers in her position, each trip also means an hour’s drive each way. Fareway, for its part, is a family-owned chain headquartered in Boone, Iowa, with stores concentrated in small Midwestern towns.

Many commenters also noted that supporting Costco is worth it, as they pay their employees a living wage. One person, meanwhile, defended Fareway, noting that it is a family-owned company.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Coleman’s price comparison, which originates solely from her Instagram and TikTok posts.

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