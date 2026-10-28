A giant Halloween skeleton has taken over a neighborhood yard and seems to be quickly gathering a loyal following. In an Instagram post with over 3 million views, Sarah Rogers (accidentally.interesting) shows how the decoration, which she named Thomas, turned into a bit of street-wide fun. As she noted in her caption, “We are a silly people.”

Rogers’ video kicks off with the wistful, cutesy whistling of “Ghost Duet” as a giant skeleton stands tall in front of a house. Filmed from across the road, Rogers notes in the overlay text, “One day our neighbors added a new friend.” She then zooms in and edits in flashing pink blush stains on its cheeks, announcing, “We named him Thomas.” The next clip shows the skeleton standing in the rain, and the text notes, “But he seemed so lonely.”

In the next clip, Rogers is back on the street, filming the skeleton, and writes, “Then we realized… he didn’t need friends…” The camera zooms out, and as she turns to show a stretch of grass by her, behind the pavement, Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” starts up. The text reads, “He needed followers,” and three regular-sized skeletons come into frame in different poses, prostrating themselves to the giant across the street. Rogers writes in the overlay, “All Hail King Thomas.”

The internet thought Thomas wasn’t being worshipped enough

Instagram was very enthusiastic about the decoration and felt more was needed, with people suggesting Rogers and her neighborhood add offerings like gold and treasure. One user proposed, “There should be progressively more followers leading up to Halloween.” Someone else asked, “Can you add a couple spiders that have their front arms in the air praising him as well.”

Giant Halloween decorations have had a big year, even if some escaped, and commenters shared how their own neighborhoods have used giant skeletons in the past. One user shared that their neighbor kept one up for four years and “decorated it for every holiday.” Another shared that a giant skeleton became a tool to “stick it to the HOA,” and that their neighbor put a turkey in its hands for Thanksgiving and a Santa hat on Christmas.

One Instagrammer shared that their neighborhood had skeletons facing each other for the spooky month, while another shared that their neighbor liked to change his skeleton’s expression every day. One of the funnier comments, though, came from a user who wrote, “My name is Thomas and I approve of this.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the details of the story, as this account originates solely from Rogers’ Instagram video.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy