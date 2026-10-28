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A 27-year-old Chinese influencer stopped posting after a 35th-floor fall, and over a year later she came back saying she’d broken ‘every bone’

Image of Kosay Shwiki
Kosay Shwiki
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Published: Oct 28, 2026 05:00 pm

Chinese influencer Wan Anan has returned to the internet, saying she broke “every bone” in her body after surviving a fall from the 35th floor of a building. The 27-year-old content creator had disappeared from her online platforms, leaving her followers wondering what happened.

Anan stopped updating her fans in 2025. Local news outlets in Hunan province soon reported that she had fallen from the 35th floor of a building.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Anan was rushed to the hospital after the fall. She spent 50 days in the intensive care unit and underwent a number of surgeries to address her extensive injuries.

Fans were relieved to see her posting again

More than a year after her fall, Anan finally gave her followers an update. She told them she felt reborn and said she had broken “every bone” in her body.

According to doctors, she suffered multiple severe fractures, bleeding inside her skull, extensive internal organ damage, and major trauma to her cervical spine. She also experienced memory loss and had difficulty speaking at times.

Anan also shared a message with her followers about the experience. “Suffering is not meant to destroy me, but to forge me,” she said. She added that life is not about being glamorous, but about having the courage to face the broken pieces and put them back together.

Her return video has drawn over a million likes. Fans have flooded her comments, telling her she is “very lucky” to be alive and that they are “thankful” she has returned to posting videos.

Survival stories like this are rare, but they do happen. A 21-year-old University of Georgia student survived a 90-foot fall from a window when a metal bench broke her fall. The student, Kristin Sargent, later told her dad she “couldn’t believe” she’d survived the plunge.

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Author
Image of Kosay Shwiki
Kosay Shwiki
Kosay is a staff writer covering social media, politics, sports, and entertainment for Attack of the Fanboy. He has 2 years of experience writing anime blogs and analysis. Reach him at [email protected].
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