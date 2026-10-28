A woman shared on Reddit that an Amazon order for Skywalker robes arrived as an octopus costume instead. The original poster, who posts as u/XXLady_Vortex in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, included a photo of the package that showed up. The box was labeled “Octopus Costume” and featured a model wearing a black strapless dress with large inflatable tentacles attached.

The Reddit caption read, “Amazon sent my husband this costume instead of Skywalker robe.” In an edit to the post, she stated that the couple planned to adjust the item so it would work. She said they would try to make it fit once her husband returned home from work that evening and would “give the people what they want.”

The original poster later replied in the comments that the costume did not come with the staff shown on the box. She also wrote that the pair kept the item for next year because she thought she could alter it, though she said she did not have time for the work that week. She added that she personally loves Ursula.

Reddit users offered Star Wars and Disney-themed ideas for the mix-up

Several people focused on practical ways to make the costume work with the original Star Wars order. One commenter wrote, “If it won’t fit use the force.” Another suggested the husband could still pull it off based on past experience with oversized items, writing, “I’ve seen guys with xl hands wear small gloves, he can make this work lol and I’m here to cheer him on.” A third reply encouraged him to treat the delivery as a conversation starter and own the look.

Other users leaned into Disney references because of the tentacles and scepter on the package. One person described the result as Darth Ursula and wrote, “To be fair, Darth Vader with eight inflatable tentacles and a magical scepter would have completely changed the dynamic of the original trilogy. I say he wears it anyway and forces everyone to refer to him as Darth Ursula.”

Another called “Darth Ursula” a perfectly cromulent drag name. A further reply pointed out the design history, writing, “Ursula’s design was based on a drag queen (Divine) so that actually makes a lot of sense.” Star Wars costumes have even made it into public life, as seen with a Vader addressing the San Diego council.

The original poster responded to the early suggestions by stating that her husband had already said he would wear the costume if it fit him. Later, she wrote that she was “a sucker for peer pressure” and confirmed they would try to make the outfit work that night after he got home.

One person compared the situation to the cat distribution system and wrote, “You don’t choose the octopus, the octopus chooses you. He’ll make a very scary octopus.” Another commenter noted that the targeted delivery was both impressive and creepy.

The original poster did not describe the exact size of the costume or whether any return process had already started. She also did not identify the specific Amazon listing her husband had selected or the price he paid.

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