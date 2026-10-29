Sharing a meal on a livestream can come with unexpected risks, and one social media star found it out the hard way. U.S. Twitch streamer Lacy said viewers placed large orders through a restaurant QR code that appeared on camera during a live stream of his meal in Japan. He claimed the unexpected charges reached about $12,000 and that he paid the full amount.

Lacy, whose real name is Nicholas Fosco, was streaming from the restaurant when the code on his table became visible. Viewers could access the digital ordering system and add items without anyone at the table requesting them. A server later approached about the new orders while Lacy was still eating.

Lacy told viewers he had not asked for more food. He said the server showed him a receipt and that he quickly realized what had likely happened. He stated, “They might have seen the QR. No more orders.” The stream then went dark for a period after the exchange.

Lacy described the growing bill and his decision to pay it

Lacy later explained the total on stream. He said the restaurant had a 500,000 yen limit on individual receipts and that the first one came to about $3,000. He claimed additional receipts arrived afterward and that the combined amount reached roughly 1.6 million yen.

According to The Hindustan Times, he told viewers, “I just had to pay over $12,000 because you guys thought it’d be funny.” Lacy added that he had expected the charges to stop after the initial receipt but that more were presented. He stated the final figure was far higher than he had anticipated.

Lacy said he addressed the situation directly with the restaurant. He claimed he told the staff, “I’ll pay for it, sorry about that. You can hand out the food to all the families here.” He stated that workers then began giving the extra items to other diners in the room.

He described the amount of food that had been prepared. Lacy said the restaurant “just had to cook 1.5 million yen worth of food” and that he covered nearly the full $12,000 bill. He added, “I’ve never seen anything like that,” and noted he felt upset about the outcome. Surprise charges on a restaurant tab can show up in other ways too, like a house fee for background music.

The full stream lasted more than five hours and has been viewed by over 400,000 people. It also showed other parts of Lacy’s time in Japan, including visits to stores and a sumo match. He has more than 3.5 million followers on Twitch, where he is known for Fortnite content and real-life streams.

According to The Tab, Lacy is believed to have a net worth of about $3 million. The outlet reported that he owns a collectibles company called TapCaps, is 23 years old, and has said he earned around $2 million in one year while spending a large portion of that income.

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