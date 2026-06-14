A restaurant customer noticed an unusual ‘house fee’ on their bill that included a charge for the music playing in the background

A restaurant customer recently shared a receipt on TikTok that reportedly included a confusing “house fee,” sparking frustration among viewers online. The bill, allegedly posted by the account @kerchmagic, bundled several business expenses into a single charge at the bottom of the receipt. The post has since gathered 792,700 views.

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The receipt in the TikTok post shows that the house fee covered security, music, health insurance, a wage increase, and taxes, and was calculated at 5 percent of the total bill, coming out to $79.51. The grand total of the bill reportedly reached $2,372.07, indicating it was a large group outing. Including background music as a listed expense in the fee drew particular attention from viewers.

Commenters responded quickly with mixed reactions. Some felt that costs like these should be built into the restaurant’s regular pricing rather than added at the end of the bill. One person wrote, “Large party charge. Restaurants charge you for giving them too much business 😂.” Others pointed to the automatic gratuity included on the receipt, with one user commenting, “Charging you for something the owner should be paying for. How is that place still open.”

Restaurants handle music charges, and fee transparency differently

Not all commenters were critical of the restaurant. Some pointed out that the overall bill was exceptionally large, suggesting that objecting to the fees on a meal of that size was disproportionate. One commenter wrote, “Hon, if you can afford 3 Wagyu Delmonoco’s that equals a weeks groceries in my house, you can pay to fees and gratuities.” Another added, “Don’t go out if you aren’t willing and able to pay!!! 🤔😱”

This is not the first time music has appeared as a separate line item on a restaurant bill. A previous incident, shared on Reddit but since deleted, allegedly involved a group of four diners who were each charged $8 for live music, bringing that specific charge to $32.

Reactions to that post were similarly divided, with some arguing that restaurants should raise menu prices instead of adding surprise charges at the end. Restaurants have also made headlines for other unusual decisions around customer-facing policies.

One former restaurant worker commented on that Reddit post, sharing their own experience: “We had music every night and the menu stated there was an 8-dollar cover charge per person when there was music playing. The money went right to the musician(s). Nobody ever complained, the key was having signs everywhere.” That account suggests that upfront disclosure makes a significant difference in how diners receive such charges.

In the case of the TikTok receipt, it is not confirmed whether the music being charged for was live or simply a background playlist. The bill does not specify, and no further details have been attributed to the restaurant about what the fee covers in practice.

That lack of clarity appears to be a central reason why the post attracted so much attention. Unexpected charges appearing on restaurant bills have surfaced in other viral stories as well, including a case where a New Jersey customer was billed more than he tipped.

The broader debate around restaurant fees has been growing in recent years, as more establishments add surcharges for items that were previously absorbed into menu prices or covered by tips. Whether those charges are for health insurance, credit card processing, or music, the consistent criticism from diners is that these costs should be communicated clearly before an order is placed, rather than appearing at the bottom of the final bill.

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