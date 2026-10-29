A Texas man ordered a little-known steak at LongHorn and cut it open on camera, and viewers couldn’t agree on what cut it was

A Texas man sparked a debate online after posting a video of his meal at LongHorn Steakhouse. Jay, who goes by @jaytexas7 on TikTok, shared his experience ordering a dish he calls phenomenal. The video drew hundreds of thousands of views and left many people trying to figure out what exactly was on his plate.

As detailed by BroBible, Jay shows off a cooked, oblong piece of meat covered in spices in the clip. He cuts into the steak to reveal a dark pink center, showing it is cooked to medium rare. He says, “Oh, my. Look at that,” while eating a slice.

A server stops by his table to explain the dish, noting, “It’s completely covered with seven different seasonings.” She also mentions that it is covered with a brown butter. Jay adds, “This steak is phenomenal,” and tells his viewers to get the seven-pepper steak if they are looking for a good, juicy steak.

Even a self-described butcher could not place the cut

While some viewers were excited to try the dish, others were puzzled by the appearance of the meat. The comments section filled up with people guessing what cut of steak it could be. One viewer remarked, “That’s an alligator tail cut of steak?? Never seen that one before.” Another person commented, “What cut is that? I’m a butcher and I’m lost.” Someone else joked, “Looks like a pork loin lol.”

The official menu provides the answer. The item is a 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip that is fire-grilled, and it gets its signature flavor from the seven-pepper seasoning and a brown butter herb sauce. Customers can also add the seasoning to other steak cuts or order it as a seven-pepper sirloin salad.

There is quite a bit of mystery surrounding the exact ingredients in the spice blend. It is not the first LongHorn topping to leave diners guessing, as the chain’s viral ‘love butter’ steak topping showed.

Darden, the parent company of LongHorn Steakhouse, has not confirmed the specific list of peppers. One person claiming to work for the chain commented on the video that the seasoning is “a proprietary seasoning blend exclusively made by and used at Longhorn Steakhouse.”

Another worker on Reddit shared more details about how the seasoning is prepared, explaining that it is not just a single packet of spices. Instead, the grill masters reportedly layer the ingredients on individually. This worker claimed that the blend includes chili pepper, ground red pepper, white pepper, jalapeño pepper, black pepper, red bell pepper, and crushed red pepper.

Many viewers commented that they plan to head to a nearby location to try the meal for themselves. One person stated, “Now ima have to go to Longhorn.” Another viewer wrote, “Welp, [I] know what [I’m] having for dinner.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy