A woman says she never knew her name was on the title of a car her ex bought, and now she could lose her license because it’s uninsured

Erica Giles (__ericamerica) is racing against a Nov. 12 deadline to locate an Audi she co-signed for with her ex-fiancé. She says she now faces a driver’s license suspension because the vehicle is uninsured and three payments behind. According to Giles, the DMV issued a notice naming her because she is listed on the title. “I thought I was just on the loan, realized I’m on the title. So legally, that car is also mine,” she said.

There is just one problem: she doesn’t have access to the car. Giles says police told her the vehicle cannot be reported as stolen because her ex is also on the title. In an Instagram video with hundreds of thousands of views, she said she talked to several lawyers who were unable to help her get off the loan or title.

Her frustration was clear as she said, “I can’t have a suspended license and I’m not insuring a vehicle I can’t even locate.” She is now asking her viewers for help finding the black 2023 Audi A3.

Driving uninsured can cost owners their licenses

Driving without insurance carries heavy penalties in most states. According to Progressive, consequences can range from fines and impounded vehicles to license suspension and the requirement to file an SR-22.

The insurer notes that states generally require insurance on any car registered to the owner, which is why an uninsured vehicle can create problems for everyone listed on it. Registry records can also lag behind real coverage, and a Massachusetts driver recently had her car towed anyway after starting a new policy.

Her followers have flooded her comment section with advice, ranging from DMV tips to tracking suggestions. One user advised, “You should go online or visit a DMV customer service center to get a current printout of the vehicle’s title status.” The same user suggested deactivating the plates online to stop the suspension clock.

Another follower suggested calling Audi, saying the company could likely track the car. Similarly, a different person pointed out, “If you’re on the title and have the vin you might be able to access the gps by logging into the remote start app.”

Other commenters shared similar experiences. One person said their ex took a shared car using a spare key, so they let it get repossessed.

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