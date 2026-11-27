A Dunkin’ worker asked a customer if she wanted her change from a $5 bill and she said yes, then he told her he couldn’t give it

A Dunkin’ drive-thru worker allegedly told a customer he couldn’t give her the change from her $5 bill because his cash drawer was short. Musician Caitlin Summers said in a TikTok that she had ordered a $4.29 iced coffee with oat milk and one pump of pumpkin spice, as reported by BroBible.

Summers opened her video by saying, “You cannot make this stuff up.” She said she handed the employee at the Dunkin’ window a $5 bill, and he asked whether she wanted her change back, which is a fairly standard question. She said yes, expecting her 71 cents. The employee then allegedly told her he couldn’t give it to her because his drawer was short.

Summers still praised the drink from the global franchise, calling it “amazing” and saying she wouldn’t “slight you on the quality of said iced coffee.” She said she wanted the coffee more than the cents she was owed. She also described a “bonding moment” with the laughing employee, in which they both “sort of understood that this is life. This is life for everybody.”

It all came down to 71 cents

Summers ended her video by questioning how the business and the country are doing. “Dunkin’… you struggling? Are we OK? Are we OK as a society… as a country?” she asked.

Several commenters on the video questioned how the situation was handled, and it follows another TikToker’s complaint about expired Dunkin’ milk. One person said a short drawer “is not the customer’s problem” and wondered whether it happens often. A commenter who said they were an accountant called it “absurd.” They said they would have insisted on a dollar bill or returned the coffee, because “that drawer will have an overage which Dunkin’ will get!”

No specific law directly addresses a business refusing to give back change after a completed transaction. However, BroBible noted that the practice could fall under deceptive business practices as the Federal Trade Commission defines them. Section 5 of the FTC Act says a practice is deceptive when “a representation, omission, or practice misleads or is likely to mislead the consumer.”

The outlet argued that an omission may have occurred, since the worker did not tell Summers he lacked her change before the transaction was finalized. It suggested she might not have gone through with the purchase if she had known beforehand. BroBible said it reached out to Summers by Instagram direct message and to Dunkin’ by email for comment.

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