A woman yelled ‘Help me! Somebody help me!’ from a Washington In-N-Out bathroom, and her husband ran in to find a man allegedly choking her

A 39-year-old man named Matthew Lewellen is facing charges including a first-degree attempted sexual offense and second-degree assault by strangulation after allegedly attacking a woman inside the women’s restroom at a Vancouver, Washington, In-N-Out. Police arrested Lewellen at the scene on Sunday just before 2:00 PM after the woman’s husband and other customers intervened, according to court documents cited by KPTV.

Lewellen allegedly entered the restroom while the woman was standing in front of a mirror. She told police he placed her in a “chokehold” while grabbing her “all over her body,” and she began shouting for help, alerting her husband and other patrons. Her husband ran in and pulled Lewellen away, according to court documents. The woman fought back and escaped his grip, falling to the floor before running out of the restaurant.

Customer Shelby Washburn told KOIN that she, her husband, and a couple of other people flung the bathroom door open and saw the suspect choking the woman. “She falls to the ground really hard. I picked her up and she just ran as fast as she could out the doors,” Washburn said. “I’m just glad she was also able to just use her voice, you know, the way that she did.”

Customers said he had been near the bathroom for 20 minutes

Witnesses held the suspect in the bathroom until officers from the Vancouver Police Department arrived, as bystanders also did after a Chicago sidewalk stabbing. Investigators claim Lewellen had been lurking near the bathroom area for about 20 minutes before the alleged attack.

Bystanders rushed into a women's restroom at a Washington state In-N-Out Burger after hearing screams and found a man allegedly choking a woman, police said.



Matthew Lewellen, 39, is held on $200,000 bail on suspicion of attempted rape, assault by strangulation, unlawful… pic.twitter.com/PqXAW9cugd — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) November 25, 2026

Washburn said she first noticed him because he had a large black eye, and that his behavior had already caused concern. “I just got a really bad vibe from him,” she said. “After the fact, you look back, and it was very obvious that he was scoping out the women’s bathroom, waiting for that perfect opportunity to attack somebody.”

The woman sustained minor injuries and later told police she believed the suspect intended to sexually assault her. According to court records, Lewellen did not know her before the encounter.

Lewellen allegedly told investigators that “voices in his head” told him to attack the woman. He also allegedly said he “knew it was wrong, but felt like she was the girl for him.”

In addition to the attempted sexual offense and assault charges, Lewellen faces counts of unlawful imprisonment and indecent liberties. He is being held at the Clark County Jail on $800,000 bail.

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