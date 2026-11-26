A woman visiting Universal Studios Hollywood said a staff member approached her about a test seat as she tried to enter the Fast & Furious ride. Genise shared the moment in a self-filmed TikTok video, where she stood near an attraction entrance sign and later pointed at a large mural that read “FAST & FURIOUS HOLLYWOOD.”

In the video, a male employee in a blue uniform asked, “Have you been on the ride before?” Genise replied, “No.” He then asked, “Would you like to check out the test seat before getting on, or no?” She answered, “Uh, I’m guessing it’s not plus-size friendly.”

The employee said, “Gotcha,” and told her, “It’s that way, but it’s not plus-size friendly.” Genise turned to her friend off-camera and said, “What you mean it ain’t plus-size friendly? That’s what he said.” She added that she had never had a worker run up on her like that before, even though she had ridden many coasters and usually fit.

The creator later said the approach happened twice, and she was only sharing her surprise

Genise described how the employee asked another staff member, “Daniel, just rotate it out,” before asking her again if she wanted to try the test seat. She declined, saying, “It’s quite all right. I’m not even gonna-” and “That’s, uh, the embarrassment was enough.” The employee replied that it was okay and that the area was private if she wanted to try it by herself. She still said no.

She then faced the camera and explained, “This is the Fast and the Furious ride.” Genise stated, “Oh, I went to go walk in, and I guess they’re not plus-size friendly because they were- I- this is the first time in my- I grew up going to theme parks. This is the very first time I’ve had a worker run up on me and was like, ‘Hey, you want to try the seat first?'” She called the direct approach “very interesting” and told other plus-size visitors to “just beware.”

In a follow-up TikTok video replying to a comment, Genise said viewers were “literally missing the point of that video.” She stated she was only saying she had never experienced an employee coming up to her directly and asking if she wanted to try the seat.

She added that it happened twice. After the first employee, she told her friend she was not going, and when a second employee approached, she told him she had already said no and did not need to try the seat.

Genise said she did not know theme parks had seats like this until recently. She explained that she understood the safety reason after hearing about a man who fell out of a ride in Atlanta. She stated, “I completely- that’s exactly what I was like, okay, I get it.” She said she was not calling the employees rude and acknowledged that checking seats is their job.

She listed places where she had ridden coasters that go upside down and backward, including Six Flags, Knott’s Berry Farm, and SeaWorld in Florida. Genise said she had “never not been able to fit in the seat” on any of them. She explained the phrase “run up” as simply meaning the workers saw her and spoke to her, not that they literally ran. She noted that other people her size walked by and were not stopped.

Genise stated, “I didn’t say they were rude. I didn’t say I was upset. I was just shocked.” She said she had never seen staff do this at Six Flags or elsewhere she had visited. She added that she posted to let other plus-size people know the approach might happen to them.

She said both employees were nice, but she chose not to ride because she did not want to put herself in danger after the Atlanta incident. Staff-customer exchanges over body size have sparked debate in other settings too, like the 62-year-old woman’s gym treadmill dispute.

Viewers who watched the video largely focused on the safety side of the interaction rather than the surprise Genise described. One commenter sided with the employee’s decision to speak up early, writing, “He was trying to save you embarrassment later on at the entrance of the ride.”

Another person who identified as plus-size shared a similar past experience and preferred the direct approach. They wrote, “As a fellow big person. I would have rather the worker “run up on me” because the embarrassment I felt when I went on the Harry Potter ride and DIDN’T fit, while everyone was watching, and my friends got on…. had to do a whole walk of embarrassment. Was the biggest embarrassment of my life.”

Some commenters also brought up recent ride incidents when explaining why they supported the staff. One wrote, “Girl people habe been falling out of seats. He may have saved your life. He wasn’t mean.” Others simply said they would rather know ahead of time instead of waiting in line only to be turned away at the end.

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