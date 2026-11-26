Michael Dodd took office as assistant secretary of war for critical technologies in September 2025 after promising to leave his family’s defense consulting business. More than a year later, financial disclosures still list him as owning between $1 million and $5 million in the firm, according to the Drop Site News.

His office writes the Pentagon’s technology roadmaps, which set out the technologies the military needs and the plans for funding them. In a September 2026 interview, Dodd said the job gives him “significant influence on what the services procure.”

Dioltas, the company he founded, works with businesses to move “critical technology” through the Pentagon process “from first relationship to strategic partnership to funding.” Government filings show his wife Melanie served as registered agent and treasurer until November, while their son Keegan is the current manager. Property records list the three of them as owners of the firm’s Indiana office, and their other son Carson works there as a business analyst.

Companies identified as Dioltas clients in Dodd’s 2025 nominee disclosure have received up to $4.3 billion in Pentagon contracts or other funding since September 2025, with more than $100 million already committed. Up to roughly $3.5 billion of that total came through contracts the department solicited after his confirmation.

⚡️New at @DropSiteNews: After Pentagon Official Took Office, His Family Firm’s Clients Won Up to $3.5 Billion in Military Contracts



Michael Dodd and his family own a defense consulting company whose clients have won up to $3.5 billion in contracts since he joined the War… — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 25, 2026

Named clients include ManTech International, JRC Integrated Systems, Allen Control Systems, and SkyWater Technology. The outlet contacted the firms to ask if they were still clients and whether Dioltas assisted with the later awards. None replied, and Dodd did not respond to requests for comment. The complete client list remains private.

Dodd’s May 2025 ethics agreement stated he would resign from Dioltas “upon confirmation” and sell his ownership stake within 90 days of starting the Pentagon job. He also wrote that his wife’s role “will also end when my interest is sold.”

Indiana Secretary of State records indicate he did not resign until September 2026. On the day he left the firm, those records show his wife became registered agent and son Keegan became manager. A federal disclosure filed November 17, two days after Dioltas told the outlet to “check the facts,” listed the son as the new registered agent.

His most recent annual disclosure, signed in May and approved by a government ethics lawyer in September, continues to report ownership of $1 million to $5 million in Dioltas. The same form shows he received $170,000 from the company during 2025. Virginia Canter, a former government ethics lawyer, said, “There’s a general prohibition on using public office for private gain.”

She added, “I don’t understand why DoD would allow him, as a Pentagon official, to retain a financial interest in a company whose business involves facilitating relationships between the Pentagon and its clients. It just seems like an obvious conflict of interest if he or his family members continue to profit from that business.”

The firm’s website states, “The people who shape requirements and fund programs know us by name because we work alongside them,” and includes at least a dozen similar claims about connecting clients with officials. It also says Dioltas operates “behind the scenes, where the work gets done” and helps clients “through the moments where access means something.”

After Dodd’s confirmation, the company made at least a dozen social-media posts highlighting his official appearances at conferences it also attended. One post encouraged registration for an October event hosted by his office.

ManTech, previously listed as a client, later won two awards totaling up to about $542 million under a related research contract run by the Defense Technical Information Center, which reports to his office. The center did not respond to questions about any involvement by the office.

Wes Bryant, an Air Force special operations veteran who previously served as chief of the Pentagon’s Civilian Protection Center, told Drop Site News that Dioltas was “very clearly, without saying it, selling access directly to him right on their website.”

Bryant, who earlier worked in business development for contractors including L3Harris, said he had been required to log each government contact and rate its value for influencing contract decisions. He described someone in Dodd’s position as high value and stated, “Those are the relationships that people out in industry salivate over.”

Dodd has publicly backed wider use of Other Transaction Authority deals that accelerate contracting and skip standard acquisition rules. In an October interview, he stated, “If I meet a non-traditional company that I’m interested in, I can get them on contract at the speed of business.

William Hartung, who studies Pentagon budgeting, said such deals amount to “lucrative long-term commitments with minimal oversight” and that “Dodd’s promotion of OTAs could pad the bottom lines of Dioltas’s clients.”

SkyWater Technology received $30.9 million through one of these arrangements in June. Dodd spoke at a SkyWater event the following month and listed an investment of up to $15,000 in the company. Scrutiny of politically connected Pentagon funding extends beyond Dodd, as a company tied to Trump’s sons is asking the Pentagon for $400 million more.

Allen Control Systems, which showed no prior federal contracts in procurement records, received two prototype awards of at least $6.5 million, an Army counter-drone contract worth up to $500 million in September, and later a spot in a directed-energy test program that includes his office as a partner.

A War Department spokesperson told the outlet, “The Department of War maintains a rigorous, multi-layered ethics framework that includes financial disclosure reviews, divestitures where appropriate, and screening to prevent conflicts of interest. Every DOW official, including Hon. Mike Dodd, is in full compliance with all ethical laws and regulations. Any claims otherwise are false.” Dioltas responded only with the statement, “We highly encourage you to check the facts.”

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