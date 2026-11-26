Internal company notes from August 2025 describe a Commerce Department lawyer telling Intel’s chief financial officer that the firm should not make the “mistake of thinking that this is a negotiation,” according to WIRED. The lawyer, David Shapiro, said the president expected to announce a deal on the proposed terms that Friday. He acknowledged the board could reject the offer, yet he warned that rejection would have consequences that he cannot predict.

Within days, the directors approved a transaction that gave the US government a 10 percent ownership stake in Intel. President Trump later posted that the United States “now fully owns and controls 10% of INTEL” and that the government “paid nothing for these Shares,” which he said were then worth approximately $11 billion. The arrangement released about $8.9 billion in grants that Intel had already been awarded but that the administration had placed on hold.

A shareholder lawsuit filed by Richard Paisner alleges the board acted under pressure. The same investor has brought a separate case against Nvidia’s directors over other arrangements the chipmaker reached with the government, including fees equal to 15 percent of certain China sales and 25 percent of more advanced chip sales. Nvidia’s attorneys have said the company simply confirmed it would follow federal regulations and did not enter any illegal agreement.

Board records show directors viewed the offer as unattractive

Paisner’s complaint against Intel’s board states that the directors “caved to the government’s extortion” while operating under the shadow of presidential threats. The suit relies on internal documents that were unredacted during the case.

Think the strong-arming on NVIDIA's board was crazy? Check this out: https://t.co/59wAol6gnV pic.twitter.com/mr7yGiBQRY — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 25, 2026

Intel’s lawyers have responded in a motion to dismiss that some negotiation took place and that the final agreement made the remaining grants immediately available while aligning stockholder interests with those of the US government.

Intel declined to comment for the original report; the White House, Commerce Department, and Nvidia did not respond to requests for comment. The deal has also drawn political commentary, including Bill Maher calling Trump’s stake-taking socialism.

The grants originated under the CHIPS Act during the prior administration, when Intel was awarded up to $11 billion. By March 2025, the company had received roughly $2.2 billion. That month, Trump told Congress the CHIPS Act was “a horrible, horrible thing,” and the rest of the money was held while the administration said it was renegotiating terms.

Lip-Bu Tan became Intel’s chief executive the same month. Reports soon highlighted his investments in Chinese technology firms and sanctions violations by a company he previously led; Tan was never personally charged.

After a television segment noted a senator’s letter about the China connections, Trump posted that the Intel CEO was “highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately.” Tan met with Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on August 11.

In a letter he later shared with the board, Tan said he had described his China experience as a strength and pledged to place proceeds from any remaining Chinese holdings into a blind trust. A person familiar with the discussions said the primary aim was to address concerns about Tan himself.

Trump later told the Wall Street Journal that he had proposed during the meeting that the United States should receive 10 percent of Intel and that Tan had replied he would consider it. Neither the letter Tan sent the board nor Trump’s posts after the meeting mentioned an equity stake.

On August 18, Shapiro made a verbal offer of roughly one-tenth of the company in exchange for releasing the held grants. Company notes summarized him telling Intel that the board needed to consider the benefits of having a friend in the administration and what that administration could do to help the company, including with customers.

Minutes of a subsequent board meeting recorded that the directors found the economic terms unattractive in the form then proposed. They approved the deal in any case. On August 25, Lutnick released a video of himself and Tan seated together.

In the video, Tan said, “I really look forward to have the US government be my shareholder,” and added, “we can work together and make Intel great again.” A person with direct knowledge said the video came as a surprise inside the company, and some employees privately compared it to a hostage video.

Nvidia later invested $5 billion in Intel. Trump posted that he loved seeing the stock rise and that the arrangement made the United States “RICHER, AND RICHER.”

On the day of Tan’s White House visit, Trump had also announced separate discussions with Nvidia’s chief executive about payments tied to chip sales to China. A former Commerce Department official told WIRED that the department’s emphasis has moved away from earlier goals such as job creation or market share and toward whether companies will “give back to the government in cash.”

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