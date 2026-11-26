A mom says a ‘Super Dad’ at her baby’s music class snuggled the wrong baby on picture day, and now she can’t wait to see the group photo

Devon Stephen (heygirldev) recently took to her Instagram to share a story from her kid’s music class. In a video with almost a million views, the Ohio mom shared that one of the girls was regularly brought to the music class by her dad, whom Stephen described as a “Super Dad,” because he looked like “Clark Kent.” She noted, “He has, like, dark, thick hair. He’s kind of built. I would say he has this, like, kind of megawatt smile. He’s always smiling.”

Stephen told her viewers that on the last day of the class, the teacher asked everyone for a group photo. She said they all lined up and tried to look good for the photo, and she found herself sitting next to the father who was snuggling the baby in his arms. “It takes three takes to get a photo,” she said, noting that on the second photo she noticed something wrong. Laughing, she claimed, “That’s not his baby.”

Stephen said that when she looked over, another mother was staring at him in consternation, and in front of her was the man’s actual child. “He should know,” she told her viewers. “His baby always comes dressed like a little boy. Like tiny Adam Sandler. His baby girl is always wearing basketball shorts past her knees, in a big tee, and her hair never done.” She clarified that this is just the style the girl was given by her father, and the baby in his arms had a cute outfit, with a flower shirt, little pants, and pink socks.

Stephen joked that Super Dad didn’t realize his mistake on any of the takes

Joking, she noted, “Super Dad didn’t know who the baby was. We took three photos, so keep in mind, not only is he holding the baby, but also we’re looking directly into the front camera so that we can, like, see ourselves.” As she finished her story, she noted that she couldn’t wait for the photo to be sent out. Since children are important to their parents, she noted that his wife was going to be so confused, wondering, “How do you not know that’s not your baby?”

Stephen’s viewers found the blunder hilarious, and many shared stories of other times fathers mixed up their kids. One user shared that their father “recorded the wrong girl for an entire horse show once,” noting that if they ever found the girl, “her parents would’ve appreciated it.” Another shared that once a father almost took their daughter home from daycare because, except for their hair color, they looked similar.

Others shared that they couldn’t wait for the mother to see the photo too, with many asking for an update. One user even wrote, “Give her a hard copy.” Another user noted, “I saw this on Malcolm and the middle and the fact that this is real life is sending me.”

This is a smaller blunder, but when it comes to bigger mistakes, child psychologist Dr. Becca Ballinger emphasized that it’s key for a parent to admit their mistake. She wrote that it is a key step in repairing a relationship with your child. Ballinger noted that an apology also models responsibility, which helps children learn to own their own actions.

Ballinger suggests that parents should allow their child to speak about their experience without negating their feelings, as it will build trust. The psychologist wrote that doing this, as well as acknowledging a mistake, turns a hard situation into a chance for growth, builds relationships, and helps parents maintain authority over family rules.

In the comments, many viewers were curious about how the situation got resolved, with one user asking, “What happened when he found out it wasn’t his?” So Stephen popped into the comments to say, “the baby literally walked over to them and they grabbed her and then the dad started playing with his own baby VERY intensely”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the father’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Stephen’s Instagram video.

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