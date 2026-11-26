Scott Colom, the Democrat who won Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race, held his first post-election town hall on Tuesday night in Fulton, the county seat of Itawamba County in the northeastern part of the state. He picked that location on purpose. It was the county where he received his weakest support on Election Day, with Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith taking more than 81 percent of the vote and Colom receiving roughly 16 percent.

Colom explained the decision directly to the audience. He said he wanted to begin in the place where he did not win the most votes because the people there are still his constituents. “We’re going to start at the place where I didn’t get the most votes because I represent the people in Itawamba County, just like I represent the people of every county,” he told those gathered, according to Mississippi Today.

About 500 residents filled the auditorium of the historic Fulton Grammar School for the event. Organizers had shifted the gathering there after the original venue proved too small for the crowd that showed up. Residents asked Colom about rural health care, abortion, immigration, the minimum wage, and how he plans to operate alongside Republicans after he is sworn in next January.

Colom lays out priorities on costs, wages and health coverage

Colom said his early focus as senator will be on everyday costs that hit working families, starting with the price of groceries. He identified President Donald Trump’s tariffs as the quickest area where he could act to slow those increases. He called the tariffs “a tax on everything” and pointed out that Mississippi farmers had already lost soybean customers as a result.

Senator-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) held a town hall in Itawamba County, where he received the lowest percentage of the vote (around 16%), so he could talk to people who disagree with him and figure out how best to serve his state. pic.twitter.com/5vqsekwmiO — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) November 25, 2026

He made clear he does not want any president, Republican or Democrat, to hold broad tariff power. When someone asked about Mississippi’s own grocery tax, Colom said that matter belongs at the state level. He added that the state needs a governor and Legislature who grasp the effect the tax has on working families.

On wages, Colom said he intends to push for an increase in the federal minimum wage, which has sat at $7.25 an hour since 2009. Mississippi has no separate state minimum wage, so the federal rate is the one that applies. He acknowledged that any raise has to be something businesses can actually afford. He said he would sit down with both business leaders and workers to “find some middle ground,” yet he still stated, “We’re going to raise the minimum wage.”

He also said he wants to bar members of Congress from trading stocks and hopes to send a bill to the president “as soon as possible.” Colom put it this way: “If you are a public servant, you can’t be in it for profit.”

Health care ranked among his top three issues. Colom warned that reductions in Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act threaten rural hospitals in the state. He referenced figures from Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney showing that roughly 400,000 Mississippians have no health insurance. “If they can’t pay, that means the hospital has less doctors, less nurses and less administrators,” he said. He supports expanding Medicaid and looking into options that would let people who cannot afford coverage buy into the ACA or a comparable plan.

A local pastor pressed Colom on abortion. Colom said he is personally pro-life. At the same time, as the father of two daughters, he does not believe a man should make health-care decisions for women.

He argued the question belongs with the states rather than the federal government. Colom called on the Mississippi Legislature to restore the state’s ballot initiative process, which the state Supreme Court struck down in 2021 because of technical problems tied to the state’s congressional districts.

“That’s the democratic way to do it,” he said. “We really have to ask questions to our state legislators, our state senators, our state representatives. Why would they not bring the referendum power back?” Efforts to revive the process have been made, but lawmakers have been unable to reach agreement for five years.

On immigration, Colom said he favors a secure border and is “not going to allow open borders.” He added that he thinks Trump “has done a good job on securing the borders.” Trump has also reacted to the race, making a surprising admission after Colom won.

He supports deporting people who commit violent crimes and believes American workers should receive first priority for technology jobs, including those connected to H-1B visas.

When the conversation turned to guns, Colom described himself as a “big believer in Second Amendment rights” and said he wants his wife to be able to protect herself and their daughters. Drawing on his time as a prosecutor, he noted that he handled many gun-violence cases, the large majority of which involved handguns. He said the most effective ways to reduce that violence are good jobs and education.

An attendee pointed out that one in four Mississippi children go to bed hungry. Colom said one concrete step would be to reverse cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Colom has said he will keep holding town halls for the length of his Senate term. He also pressed voters and reporters to demand the same from Republican candidates running in next year’s statewide races, specifically urging them to appear in places that traditionally vote Democratic, such as Jackson and the Mississippi Delta.

“Why am I doing town halls in Itawamba but they never do town halls in Jackson?” he asked. “When was the last time a Republican had a town hall in Jackson? It hasn’t happened in my lifetime.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy